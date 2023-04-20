Nick Knowles breaks silence on engagement rumours as he addresses criticism over age gap with girlfriend

Nick Knowles has spoken out about engagement rumours with his girlfriend as he addressed the criticism over their age gap.

The 60-year-old telly legend first struck up a relationship with 33-year-old Katie in 2019 when it was reported their young children attended the same birthday party.

However, their relationship has not gone unnoticed from the public – with the TV star having been trolled over his relationship with Katie who is almost 30 years his junior. And now Nick has spoken out about their relationship while hinting that the two could be getting engaged pretty soon.

Nick and Katie got together in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles and girlfriend speak out on criticism

Speaking to The Sun, Nick hit back at the criticism he has received – and revealed that he and Katie now ignore the comments.

“People are getting to learn more about Katie, the trolling doesn’t matter,” Nick said. Meanwhile, Katie added to the publication: “I’m getting better at ignoring it – I don’t read them. Initially I did and that was a big mistake and now I’ve stopped.”

What’s more, earlier this year, the pair sparked speculation they had become engaged as Katie wore a large ring on her hand, four years after they got together.

We will wait and see.

But according to Nick, the two will merely “will wait and see”. He explained: “We will wait and see, we don’t really talk about our relationship that much – but we will wait and see.”

Nick’s relationship with Katie has come under fire for their age gap (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles girlfriend Katie

Nick also opened up about the biggest challenge he and Kate face. Adding to The Sun, he said it was the distance that’s often between them that they find hardest. But he insisted their relationship hasn’t come under pressure because of it.

Nick’s TV commitments mean he’s often overseas for months at a time – and he sometimes struggles to spend much time with Katie, but noted that it allowed the pair to strike a balance and “make space for each other”.

