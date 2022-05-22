Nick Knowles shares deep regret over ‘hurting people emotionally’ in relationships

TV presenter Nick Knowles has confessed to struggles in his love life and relationships. The DIY SOS star has revealed that he has a deep regret for how his past relationships have turned out.

The 59-year-old, who presents Nick Knowles’ Big House Clear Out on Channel 5, has been up and down in love. After two failed marriages, the star has now settled down with girlfriend Katie Dadzie.

Television presenter Nick Knowles has shared his deep regret over his love life. (Credit: SplashNews)

Nick’s love life regrets

In an interview with Big Issue in 2016, the DIY SOS presenter Nick commented: “In terms of relationships, I’d absolutely do things differently. I mean, I have been guilty of having an affair. I’d tell my young self, if you’re unhappy in your relationship, end it and then go and look for another relationship.”

He added: “I hate the fact that I’ve hurt people emotionally in the past. I wish I hadn’t.”

Nick has been married twice before. The TV presenter’s first marriage to Gillian Knowles lasted from 1995 until 2000. The star went on to marry ex wife Jessica from 2012 until 2016. Nick is now currently seeing 32-year-old businesswoman Katie Dadzie.

Whilst he’s loved up currently, Nick admits he isn’t the easiest boyfriend. Nick shared: “I’m a difficult person to live with, I know that. People see me on TV, big hairy blokey bloke, a nice man, but they don’t have to live with me.

“Anyone can be made to look nice if you edit them down to half an hour a week. I’m not great in the mornings. I have a face that joins in around 11am, and a voice that joins in around midday. And I’m always off doing something, I’m working or off on a plane or off to play football. It gets a bit wearing.”

Nick Knowles has slammed trolls targeting his relationship with girlfriend Katie. (Credit: SplashNews)

Hitting back at love life trolls

Nick is happily loved up with girlfriend Katie, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. The 27-year age gap between them has drawn negative attention, with the couple targeted by trolls online.

However, Nick has hit back at the negativity. While some trolls claim that Katie is only with Nick for his money, the presenter has slammed these claims.

Nick is believed to be worth around £7.5 million. However, he has spoken out to claim Katie is “wealthier” than he is.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Nick said: “If you put yourself on TV then you know you are going to get all that stuff. It is more upsetting for the people I am with.

“Some of the nasty things that are said, and the implication that because she is younger that she is only interested in me for the money or whatever.”

He added: “She has two kids, she owns property, has three businesses on the go, is wealthier than me. It is upsetting that they talk about people I am with.”

