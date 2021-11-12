Nick Knowles admits he ‘won’t get down’ after piling on ‘almost four stone’ during lockdown

Nick Knowles has revealed that he piled on “almost four stone” in weight during lockdown.

The 59-year-old DIY SOS star has always been known for his masculine exterior on the hit BBC One show.

But after his weight rocketed over the course of lockdown, Nick decided that something had to change.

Nick Knowles speaks about his weight

His weight gain started during the first lockdown, where he stopped fitness training and began eating “a lot of banana bread”.

Appearing on BBC’s Morning Live last year, the presenter opened up on his changing figure.

At the time, Nick told Gethin Jones: “I put on a lot of weight during the first lockdown.

I’m massive

“I couldn’t do any training, I was doing a lot of writing, a lot of banana bread and I grew a big beard and stayed in and I wrote a lot.”

However, he has since dropped two stone after turning to exercise again.

Speaking to the Mirror in a new interview , Nick shared: “I’ve made a living by looking like a bag of spanners on TV. I’m 18 stone, I’m massive.

Nothing like seeing your lockdown weight gain splashed all over several national newspapers with before & after example photos to really drive home the point to set you up for the day😳

Thank you to all the people sending lovely messages of support – it’s ok, it won’t get me down — Nick Knowles (@MrNickKnowles) November 12, 2021

“I’m always on building sites. During lockdown I put on almost four stone. I’ve taken two stone off now and I’m getting fit again.”

Following the interview, Nick took to social media to thank fans for their support.

He tweeted: “Nothing like seeing your lockdown weight gain splashed all over several national newspapers with before & after example photos to really drive home the point to set you up for the day.

“Thank you to all the people sending lovely messages of support – it’s ok, it won’t get me down.”

Fans rushed to support the star, with one saying: “Take it easy Nick, people are so cruel. Look after yourself.”

A second suggested: “You could make a fitness DVD and earn a fortune.”

Nick’s love life

Meanwhile, during the chat, the star also admitted that he is “in a good place” after finding love again.

Nick went public with mum-of-two Katie Dadzie, who is 27 years his junior, in September.

According to The Sun, the pair stepped out publicly for the first time in Bath.

The pair have reportedly been friends for years, and first met at a playgroup where their children attend.

A source told the publication: “Nick and Katie have known each other for a couple of years, but it’s always been platonic.

“They actually met through their youngest offspring and went on a few playdates as pals, before romance blossomed.”

Nick’s new romance comes five years after his split from ex-wife Jessica Rose Moor.

