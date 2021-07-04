It’s well-known that rapper, actor, comedian and host Nick Cannon has many children.

Nick, 40, has been in the entertainment game for decades now, and was famously married to Mariah Carey.

And he’s just welcomed another bundle of joy into the world!

So how many children does Nick Cannon have now? With which women?

And why did he split up with Mariah Carey?

We answer these questions and more below…

Nick Cannon with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and their children Moroccan and Monroe (Credit: SplashNews)

How many children does Nick Cannon have?

Nick is now the proud father of seven children.

His girlfriend Alyssa Scott gave birth to their son, Zen, in June.

He has had four new babies in just six months with three different women.

Confused? Let’s break it down…

Who are Nick Cannon’s ‘baby mamas’?

Nick has seven children across four different ‘baby mamas’.

He welcomed his first children – twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 10, in April 2011, with songstress and then wife Mariah Carey.

These were the first children for both parties. However, they filed for separation just a year later, and divorced in 2014.

Then in 2017 Nick welcomed a son, Golden, now four, with his then girlfriend, model Brittany Bell.

Nick with his son Golden (Credit: SplashNews)

Then in December 2020, the boyfriend and girlfriend had a second child together, a daughter, which they named Powerful Queen.

But they are said to have split while Brittany was pregnant.

Nick took up with DJ Abby De La Rosa at some point last year, as they welcomed twin sons in June of this year.

They named their sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Finally model Alyssa Scott, gave birth to their son Zen, this same month.

Nick with Brittany Bell, who is mother to two of Nick’s children (Credit: SplashNews)

Why did Nick split with Mariah Carey?

Mariah and Nick have remained fairly tight lipped about why they divorced.

And Mariah only spoke highly of him in her bestselling memoirs The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

However, Nick said in an interview with Wendy Williams that they had grown apart, and that this led to their split.

But he made a point that they would always remain amicable and put their kids’ needs first.

He told Wendy: “I feel like when two people are in a relationship, it should be about growth.

“It should be a situation where everyone’s becoming a better human being in the relationship. So when you get to a point where there’s no longer any growth and you’re not bettering each other…

“I felt like it was probably best, especially for our children, since they’re the No.1 priority if I could be the best human being and the best father from outside of that house.”

Is Nick Cannon currently married?

Nick is not currently married. He is believed to be in a relationship with Alyssa Scott.

