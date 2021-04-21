The wife of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst has paid tribute to her husband on his 60th birthday.

His celebrations would have doubtless been muted, as it’s the Only Fools and Horses star’s first birthday without his beloved son Archie.

Nick‘s wife Lucy shared a poignant tribute to her husband on Instagram yesterday (April 20).

And she called the actor son Archie’s “hero”.

Nicholas Lyndhurst turned 60 this week (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son Archie?

Archie Lyndhurst died in his sleep in September 2020 after a brain haemorrhage.

He was just 19 at the time of his death.

Read more: Lucy Lyndhurst reveals son Archie’s cause of death after ‘harrowing’ post mortem

The sudden death rocked his parents Lucy and Nicholas to the core.

And now Lucy has remembered her son as she paid tribute to her devoted husband on his big birthday.

Lucy Lyndhurst, the wife of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas, paid tribute to her husband (Credit: Instagram)

What did the wife of Nicolas Lyndhurst say about his 60th?

Lucy shared a number of pictures to her stories and grid on Instagram.

Almost all of the pictures were of Nick with his late son.

Lucy captioned her grid post: “Six decades of this beautiful human being. My soulmate and Archie’s hero.”

Read more: Archie Lyndhurst’s girlfriend pays tribute to him on their anniversary

She added: “I never thought this would be part of our story but I will be forever grateful for every moment we all had together. Every day an absolute joy, filled with adventure, laughter and incredible love.

It is a honour to be your wife and journey the rest of my days with you even though they are tough without our boy.

“Archie is immensely proud of you as I am.

“It is a honour to be your wife and journey the rest of my days with you even though they are tough without our boy.

“Thank you for Archie and for loving him and me like you do, we simply couldn’t ask for more.

“A day to cherish all things you,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Lyndhurst (@lucy_lyndhurst)

What else did Lucy say?

Lucy also shared pictures of Nick’s cake and told her husband she loved him “dearly”.

She captioned another post: “Hoppy 60th Nick. I wish your boy was here to tell you how much he loved you.”

Another showed father and son together and said: “Happy 60th birthday Nick!

“What an incredible man you are!

“You’re an absolutely legend!

“Love you loads old man as Archie would say!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and send your birthday wishes to Nicholas.