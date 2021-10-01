Lisa Lyndhurst, the wife of actor Nicholas, has shared a touching tribute to their son Archie – one year after his tragic death.

The Only Fools an Horses star, 60, and his partner were left heartbroken after Archie died from a brain haemorrhage.

Taking to social media yesterday, Lisa penned a heartfelt message about their son to mark his anniversary.

Nicholas Lyndhurst’s wife pays tribute to their late son

On Instagram, Nicholas‘ wife shared a series of snaps of their family home.

The words ‘big love’ illuminated in the middle of a wicker heart in the garden.

There were also flower arrangements and personalised candles in memory of Archie.

We miss you every second of everyday

Lisa concluded the photos with a shot of her son standing against a background of clouds.

In addition, she penned: “It’s so hard to believe that it’s already been a week since we passed a year without you.

“Thank you to everyone who came to show their love for our magical boy. Your friendship and kindness is beyond amazing and incredibly appreciated.

Nicholas Lyndhurst with his wife Lucy and their late son Archie (Credit: SplashNews)

“To have to live without you is the biggest test of endurance we will ever face. We miss you every second of everyday. Life threw us the cruelest card.”

Lisa continued: “Who would have thought that the silence in a home could be so deafening. We love you with every fibre of our being Archie. That will never change.

“And we are beyond grateful and honoured for every moment we had. Some people aren’t lucky enough to experience such love, but our days were filled with it from the moment we awoke to the moment we slept.

Lisa remembers her ‘extraordinary’ son

“We love you and miss you more than words could ever describe, the vocabulary simply doesn’t exist.”

Lisa also called her son an “extraordinary human being.”

Concluding the post, she added: Thank you for choosing us. We hold on tight to every treasured memory, we are lucky, the list is endless.

Nicholas and his son Archie starred in So Awkward together (Credit: CBeebies)

“You are, and always will be the most extraordinary human being I will ever have the privilege to know. Love you to the moon and back and beyond. Forever.”

Tamzin Outhwaite showed her support, commenting: “Always here if ever you need new ears, arms, whatever. Big love to you both.”

Meanwhile, a follower said: “Love you guys and your beautiful boy will always be a shining star.”

What happened to Nicholas Lyndhurst’s son?

Archie Lyndhurst died in his sleep in September last year after a brain haemorrhage.

He was just 19 at the time of his death.

The teen starred in So Awkward and also appeared as a young Jack Whitehall in BBC’s Bad Education.

