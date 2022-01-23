Nicholas Lyndhurst and son Archie
News

Nicholas Lyndhurst hits back at ‘retirement’ claims following son Archie’s tragic death

Archie passed away in September 2020

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Nicholas Lyndhurst has denied that he is retiring following the tragic death of his son Archie.

The much-loved Only Fools and Horses star sadly lost his 19-year-old son to a brain haemorrhage in September 2020.

Despite taking a break from television since then, Nicholas has no plans to quit acting completely.

Nicholas lyndhurst
Nicholas Lyndhurst has hit back at retirement claims following the death of son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Nicholas Lyndhurst retiring?

According to Nicholas’ representative, the reports about his retirement are “ridiculous.”

They told Metro: “It is complete nonsense that Nicholas Lyndhurst is retired or retiring.

“Of course he and his wife are devastated by the sudden loss of their young son but Mr. Lyndhurst will continue his career with any parts and scripts that attract him.”

It is complete nonsense!

The rep added that Nicholas “continues to constantly receive offers.”

It comes after longtime friend and writer Laurence Marks claimed that the actor could quit.

He told the Daily Star Sunday: “He has always kept himself to himself and now he’ll do that more than ever. Now he’s lost his son, he’ll never come out again.

Nicholas Lyndshurst and Archie Lyndhurst star in So Awkward
Nicholas Lyndshurst and son Archie starred in So Awkward together (Credit: CBeebies)

Read more: Nicholas Lyndhurst’s wife pays heartfelt tribute to late son Archie on his first anniversary

“I doubt we will see him do any more acting.”

Laurence added: “I would like to say we will see him act again, but I don’t think we will.”

Nicholas and his wife Lisa tragically lost their son in September 2020.

What happened to Nicholas’ son Archie?

Archie died in his sleep after a brain haemorrhage.

He was just 19 at the time of his death.

The teen starred in So Awkward and also appeared as a young Jack Whitehall in BBC’s Bad Education.

In October last year, Lisa paid a touching tribute to Archie as they marked the first anniversary of his death.

She wrote at the time: “It’s so hard to believe that it’s already been a week since we passed a year without you.

Read more: Nicholas Lyndhurst turns 60: Wife Lucy pays tribute on first birthday without son Archie

“Thank you to everyone who came to show their love for our magical boy. Your friendship and kindness is beyond amazing and incredibly appreciated.

“To have to live without you is the biggest test of endurance we will ever face. We miss you every second of everyday. Life threw us the cruelest card.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
The Masked Singer viewers stunned as they fail to recognise Poodle after star is unmasked
The Masked Singer ‘fail’ as viewers don’t recognise Poodle after unmasking
Charlie Dimmock on why she has 'no regrets' over Garden Force affair that ended her long-term romance
Charlie Dimmock on why she has ‘no regrets’ over Ground Force affair that ended long-term romance
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner fans’ plea to couple over disappointing Weekend Kitchen news
Jane McDonald’s huge career decision after ex-husband ‘left her with nothing’
Gemma Atkinson has opened up on her weight
Gemma Atkinson issues passionate plea to fans after weight gain