Nicholas Bateman, 31, was jailed last week after shaking his baby so hard he had brain damage.

Now, the baby’s mother has spoken out after the father received his sentence.

Natasha’s son was injured by Bateman (Credit: BBC)

Nicholas Bateman shook his baby so hard he developed brain damage

Back in 2018, Nicholas Bateman of Aberdare, South Wales, assaulted his young son so badly that the baby developed brain damage.

The baby’s mother, Natasha, was out of the house at the time of the assault. The child’s father, Nicholas, shook the seven-week-old baby so hard that he developed cerebral palsy.

The baby also suffered two fractured ribs, as well as a fractured knee and an ankle. At the time, Nicholas told Natasha that their son had banged his lip on the sofa. However, a visit to the hospital revealed that their son had been intentionally hurt.

Five years on, Nicholas has been found guilty of causing actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced to 10 years and nine months.

Natasha speaks out as Nicholas Bateman is sentenced

Now, Natasha has broken her silence following Nicholas’ sentencing. The 27-year-old spoke to the BBC about the horrifying incident, as well as the boy’s father finally being punished for his actions.

“I always hoped and wished that justice would be served. It went on one year, two years, now we’ve hit the five-year mark. I started to think ‘Is he going to get away with it? Is he going to walk free?” she said.

Following the horrific incident, Natasha revealed that people were judging her, with some suspecting she was responsible. However, she claims the people closest to her knew the truth.

Nicholas Bateman has been sentenced to almost 11 years in prison (Credit: South Wales Police)

Nastaha hits out

The reason behind it taking Nicholas five years to be convicted is largely down to two reasons – Covid and the fact that he kept denying that he had injured his son.

Now he has been sentenced, Natasha said that she is “relieved”. However, she has claimed that there is “no amount of time” that he can serve “that will be enough for what he’s done”.

“To hear him say [he is guilty] is something we’ve all wanted to hear. But then to hear him say it five years later is too late. He hasn’t had to see what he has done. He’s lived a normal life. He’s carried on with his life,” she said.

She then went on to say that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her son. He is unable to walk or talk without assistance and doesn’t have a high pain threshold. However, she said they will always show him love.

