Piers Morgan and Amanda Holden have shared their disgust following this year’s pay rise for NHS staff.

It comes after ministers offered nurses a pay increase of just one per cent in a document released by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Naturally, the 55-year-old Good Morning Britain host shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Piers Morgan showed his support to NHS nurses on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

NHS pay rise: What did Piers Morgan say?

Yesterday (March 4), Piers blasted the government for their treatment on NHS nurses.

He raged: “WHAT? This is a disgusting kick in the teeth for our pandemic healthcare heroes.

Read more: Piers Morgan told to ‘leave Harry and Meghan alone’ after GMB rant

“How could you treat them so shamefully @BorisJohnson @MattHancock @RishiSunak???”

The journalist also retweeted an article, in which ministers were branded “pitiful” and “bitterly disappointing”.

WHAT? This is a disgusting kick in the teeth for our pandemic health care heroes. How could you treat them so shamefully @BorisJohnson @MattHancock @RishiSunak ???? https://t.co/6t9OitDo4r — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the post was met to a series of supportive comments.

One said: “Absolute disgrace, NHS staff are highly skilled and underpaid. We deserve so much more!”

This is a disgusting kick in the teeth for our pandemic healthcare heroes

In addition, a second suggested: “All frontline NHS workers should get a 20% tax break for 2021 if they cannot give them a decent pay rise. We owe them so much.”

A third shared: “Feel massively let down by the government tonight. Feelings are running high amongst my colleagues to take industrial action asap.”

Nurses have been offered a pay rise of just one per cent (Credit: Pexels)

However, others appeared to disagree with the GMB star.

One said: “It’s the job they signed up for. Yes, it’s been a tough year but life is full of ups and downs.”

Read more: Amanda Holden dresses up on Instagram as Queen of Hearts for World Book Day

Another commented: “Be serious. Who’s gonna be getting massive pay rises in the middle of a pandemic with the state of our economy at the moment.”

Furthermore, a third stated: “You realise some people no longer have jobs? There are people on zero income & people on 20+% reduced income.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden supports the NHS

In addition, Amanda, 50, took to Instagram to show her support to NHS nurses.

Following recent news, the mum-of-two shared a snap of herself sporting a colourful NHS t-shirt.

She penned: “Don’t normally get involved with politics but wanted to say whether it’s an absolute fact or an ill timed leaked memo a 1% pay rise is pointless (by the time inflation rises) and an absolute travesty for our beloved NHS, who along with many other key workers have kept the very core of our kingdom going through out this hugely trying time.

“We clapped them, we praised them, we thanked them. Now let’s bloody show them… the money.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.