NHS heroes to thank the nation for staying indoors tonight on ITV

Tonight ITV will broadcast a two-minute tribute from NHS heroes - doctors, nurses and carers working on the frontline -thanking the nation for staying at home and for all of their support during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS heroes will thank the nation for their support tonight on ITV (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

The touching Clap From Our Carers clip will air at 8.02pm after the UK has done its weekly Clap For Carers. It will also urge the nation to look after their mental health during lockdown by regularly calling friends and family.

In the clip, a variety of doctors and nurses all speak to camera thanking the nation for their support.

They say: "We hear you. The clapping echoes through every hospital.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Your support every week reminds us that we are all in this together.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We know it's not easy to live in confinement even when it's your own home, especially as time passes and the weather is getting better."

'A threat to mental health'

They add: "We have one more favour to ask you. We are facing another threat in our isolation. A threat to everyone's mental wellness.

"Stay in touch and remember to talk to each other. "

The moving tribute ends with groups of workers from the NHS frontline all clapping to show their support for the nation.

The Clap From Our Carers film ends with applause from frontline workers (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

The NHS Clap From Our Carers is part of ITV's NHS Day. This highlights the vital work of Britain's health service workers in tackling the coronavirus.

All through today, programmes and special adverts have been thanking those working on the frontline. It is celebrating unsung heroes and encouraging viewers to send their thanks and support.

NHS Charities Together

ITV has been pausing their programming every week at 8pm to get behind the Clap For Carers and raise money for NHS Charities Together.

The NHS Clap From Our Carers is part of the recently re-launched mental wellness initiative from ITV. Britain Get Talking is supported by charities MIND and YoungMinds.

The campaign, developed by Uncommon Creative Studio, continues to encourage viewers to pick up the phone and share their messages of love and support across social media, using the hashtag #BritainGetTalking and tagging @itv.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.