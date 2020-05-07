NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives viewers say everyone much watch 'powerful' Channel 4 documentary

Viewers have called for "powerful" Channel 4 documentary NHS Heroes: Fighting to Save Our Lives to be made "compulsory viewing" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The programme, which aired last night (Wednesday, May 6), highlighted the plight of NHS doctors and nurses during the battle against the deadly COVID-19.

Channel 4 viewers think the NHS Heroes documentary should be made compulsory viewing (Credit: Channel 4)

Reacting on Twitter, a number of viewers said they think all Brits should be made to watch it.

What did viewers say?

In particular, those who have flouted the lockdown rules or are thinking of doing so should see the documentary.

The documentary highlighted the the struggles of NHS workers and their families (Credit: Channel 4)

One viewer tweeted: "A real moving Channel 4 documentary about NHS staff on the frontline. Everyone should watch this! #COVID19 #NHSheroes."

Another said: "Have just cried for the last hour watching #NHSheroes on @Channel4. Utterly heartbreaking, but a must watch. So powerful.

We all should watch and appreciate the NHS.

"And if anyone STILL needs a reason to #StayAtHome... let it be to help these brilliant, selfless humans - so they can help us #ThankYouNHS."

"It's a hard watch but should be on all channels at the same time," insisted a third. "You shouldn't be in danger going to work. Thank you to you and all of your colleagues. Take care and stay safe. You're all #SuperHeroes #NHSheroes."

A real moving channel 4 documentary about NHS staff on the front line. Everyone should watch this! #COVID19 #NHSheroes — Caitlin McCready (@caitmccready) May 6, 2020

Have just cried for the last hour watching #NHSheroes on @Channel4



Utterly heartbreaking, but a must watch. So powerful. And if anyone STILL needs a reason to #StayAtHome ... let it be to help these brilliant, selfless humans - so they can help us 💙🙏🏼🌈 #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/SOzRLsONFP — Charlotte Sullivan (@CharlotteSulli) May 6, 2020

It's a hard watch but should be on all channels at the same time.



You shouldn't be in danger going to work.



Thank you to you and all of your colleagues. Take care and stay safe you're all #SuperHeroes#NHSheroes — just. . .a guy (@justjdthanks) May 6, 2020

Someone else said: "Watching #NHSheroes on @Channel4. The NHS are absolute legends for what they are going through, losing colleagues and patients on a daily basis and still struggling on. This documentary makes it real. We all should watch and appreciate the NHS and just how bad #covid19 really is."

'Compulsory viewing' during lockdown

"All of the people ignoring the lockdown or saying it's all a hoax should be made to watch Channel 4 right now and stop being selfish," demanded a fifth.

"Such an upsetting programme but one we should all see #NHSheroes

@Channel4," a sixth wrote.

Another said it should be made "compulsory viewing".

Watching #NHSheroes on @Channel4 the NHS are absolute legends for what they are going through losing colleagues and patients on a daily basis and still struggling on. This documentary makes it real. We all should watch and appreciate the NHS and just how bad #covid19 really is — Ben Steele (@ben6652) May 6, 2020

#NHSheroes all of the people ignoring the lockdown or saying it's all a hoax should be made to watch channel 4 right now and stop being selfish — keith g (@keithoo1uk) May 6, 2020

Such an upsetting programme but one we should all see #NHSheroes @Channel4 — Sophie Thompson (@sophietommo) May 6, 2020

🚨COMPULSARY VIEWING🚨 This was unbelievable last night. Dont know how they did it but @storyfilms_tv have made the most intimate urgent and timely film about the NHS I’ve ever seen. Our #NHSheroes deserve so much more. @Channel4 @DearbhaileFlynn @SLJ85 @adam_hopkins @peterGbeard https://t.co/6UbFgxwQ63 — Josh Allott (@joshallott) May 7, 2020

The documentary followed reports the Government could announce changes to the lockdown rules on Sunday (May 10).

Speaking during PMQs yesterday (Wednesday, May 6), Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would be announcing "tweaks" that would come into effect on Monday.

