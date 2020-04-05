50 NHS doctors 'will die if they're not given protective clothing,' expert warns

Fifty NHS doctors could die during the coronavirus pandemic if they are not provided with protective clothing, a top expert has warned.

Rinesh Parmar, chairman of the Doctors' Association, insists that all NHS frontline staff need vital gear immediately.

If not, Dr Parmar fears the UK could end up following in Italy's footsteps.

Dr Rinesh Parmar has issued a stark warning over the lack of protective clothing (Credit: Sky News)

At least nine medics have already died from coronavirus in the UK. In Italy, the number stands at more than 50.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Parmar said: "I worry that if we don’t sort out our issues with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and testing of frontline staff in the coming days, we will start to follow a trend that’s very similar with Italy.

"I dread to think how high it could go."

Desperate measures

Shockingly, he also revealed that some doctors have even resorted to buying their own PPE.

Dr Parmar has described frontline staff as "lambs to the slaughter".

If the PPE dries up and we have no choice but to treat our patients without the right equipment, I worry it’s going to go in excess of 50.

Among the medics who have already lost their lives to Covid-19 are nurse Aimee O’Rourke, 39, and healthcare assistant Thomas Harvey, 57.

Nurse and mum-of-three Areema Nasreen, 36, also died from the deadly bug last week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock last week promised 100,000 coronavirus tests by the end of April (Credit: Sky News)

Dr Parmar continued: "If the PPE dries up and we have no choice but to treat our patients without the right equipment, I worry it’s going to go in excess of 50."

This prediction comes after Matt Hancock promised 100,000 COVID-19 tests would be carried out by the end of April.

But testing manufacturers have since warned that this target may be impossible to meet.

NHS staff are desperate for Coid-19 antibody tests (Credit: DPA/Cover Images)

Doris-Ann Williams, chief executive of the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA), told The Times they were not consulted about the figure.

Ms William said: "The target is his target that he set without any consultation with industry.

"So while we’ll do everything we can to help meet it because it’s in our interest as part of the UK population, we can’t make any promises."

Creeping death toll

Meanwhile, as of today (April 5), the UK coronavirus death toll stands at 4,934.

The UK's lockdown restrictions could be tightened in the coming days (Credit: Pixabay)

This includes a five-year-old child with underlying health conditions and two teenagers, a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man.

Yet despite this worrying update, some selfish Brits are still continuing to flout the lockdown rules.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has now warned that the right to exercise will be removed if people keep heading out to sunbathe.

