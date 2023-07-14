Patients forced to pull out their own teeth at home amid ‘crisis in NHS dental services’

Amid NHS dental service issues, patients in the UK are being forced to pull out their own teeth at home according to a new report.

Findings from the Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee have revealed that some patients in the UK are unable to afford an NHS dentist.

Furthermore, a YouGov poll conducted in March 2023 concluded that ten per cent of 2,104 people across the UK attempted “DIY (do it yourself) dentistry”.

Patients in NHS dental services crisis

56% of the patients completed DIY dentistry in 2022 and 20% of them had to due being unable to find an NHS dentist. In addition, 22% of British citizens haven’t registered with a dentist, and 23 % of them could not afford services.

The problem is compounded by people being unaware of what they’re entitled to.

Case studies by Healthwatch Lincolnshire also saw that people used pliers to take their teeth out themselves. Furthermore, they would also drive a five-hour round trip to see an NHS dentist.

Chairman of the committee Steve Brine, said the report “demonstrates the crisis in NHS dental services”.

He added: “The problem is compounded by people being unaware of what they’re entitled to. And a contract that is unfit for purpose when it comes to paying dentists for treating NHS patients.”

What’s the resolution?

The Commons’ Health and Social Care Committee are calling for change. They want Government to provide NHS dentists from “reasonable distances” and with “reasonable time frames”.

They are also asking for a dental workforce survey and a roll-out of a patient information campaign. This is to increase awareness of the NHS dentistry.

“Recommendations made by our predecessor committee 15 years ago to reform the dental contract have still not been implemented,” Steve said.

Furthermore, he went on to state that the dentists who have left the NHS are unlikely to return by contract reform alone.

However, he concluded: “We endorse the Government’s ambition to ensure that everyone who needs an NHS dentist can access one. Belatedly, now is the time to deliver it.”

