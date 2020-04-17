NHS choir releases Mariah Carey song Anytime You Need A Friend for charity

More than 100 singers and musicians have joined together to produce a cover of Mariah Carey's Anytime You Need A Friend.

They want to raise money for two NHS charities during the coronavirus crisis.

The NHS choir features more than 100 singers and musicians on the Mariah Carey song (Credit: YouTube)

The moving track features singers from the Guy's and St. Thomas's NHS staff choir, NHS charity Breathe Harmony and the choir of the MyCool Music Foundation.

It is in partnership with Musical Director Mike King, who has worked with the likes of Mark Ronson and Florence and the Machine.

Friends and family of the NHS singers from across the globe, including Barbados, Canada, Italy and Spain also got involved creating a global choir.

To make the recording, each member joined weekly virtual rehearsals, submitting individual home recordings on their mobile phones.

Art and health projects

Proceeds will be split between Breathe Arts Health Research and the MyCool Foundation. It will enable the charities to deliver their arts and health projects to patients and NHS staff, and support the NHS with arts services all year-round.

Mariah Carey herself was moved by the beautiful rendition of her song, tweeting that it 'moved her to tears'.

This brought tears to my eyes 😢😢Thank you so much to all the people at NHS. We are so grateful to you 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/nBq77iPfY3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 6, 2020

The first singer to appear on the track is Fionnuala Donovan, Guy’s and St Thomas Highly Specialist Neurophysiotherapist and Breathe Harmony member.

I hope this song spreads that light to everyone else that watches it.

"As always the choir and singing has added a little bit of light to my life, something which is particularly needed during these dark times of uncertainty," she said.

Fionnuala Donovan is the first singer on the NHS track (Credit: YouTube)

"I hope this song spreads that light to everyone else that watches it."

Mike King, Musical Director of NHS choir, Breathe Harmony added: "Singing is not only fantastic for physical and mental health and wellbeing, but it brings people together.

Something positive

"At a time when people have never felt so isolated and alone, when hope is in short supply, I wanted to create an opportunity for people around the world to connect and have something positive to focus on.

"However, this wasn’t only meant to benefit those who took part in the experience but for the song itself to bring hope and comfort to those effected by the coronavirus and show our appreciation to the NHS and all those working on the front line."

The song can be viewed here. To download the track and donate visit their Just Giving Page.

