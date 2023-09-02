Bookies reveal favourite to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond

It’s been two years since Daniel Craig starred in his last James Bond movie, and two years before that since he announced he was leaving the role.

Four years on form his announcement and we’re still none the wiser as to who will actually bag the coveted spot as the next James Bond!

However, the bookies have now revealed who they think will step into Bond’s shoes next…

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is bookies favourite to be the next James Bond (Credit: Cover Images)

Who could be the next James Bond?!

BitcoinCasinos.com has revealed that Kick-Ass leading man Aaron Taylor-Johnson is looking most promising at 2/1. The star, 33, is married to Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is more than two decades his senior.

Aaron has some big-name movies under his belt, including Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train and Avengers movie Age of Ultron. So could he become the next 007? Time will tell…

Could Damson be the next 007? (Credit: Cover images)

The names Cavill, Henry Cavill

As for second spot, well, it’s a tie! Snowfall star Damson Idris and actual Superman Henry Cavill are tied for second most-likely Bond at odds of 5/2.

Henry auditioned for Casino Royale and was pipped to the post by Daniel Craig. The film’s director Martin Campbell said: “He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. Henry looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then.”

He was 22 at the now and, now 40, age most certainly wouldn’t be a barrier…

Or will Henry Cavill swap Superman for Bond? (Credit: Cover Images)

Coming in at number three? It’s Bridgerton’s own Rege-Jean Page at 3/1. Rege-Jean more than gets our vote after his swoonsome appearance in the first series of the Netflix drama.

His devilishly handsome good looks and smoking hot sex appeal surely make him a shoo-in for the role. Announce him already. Please!

Regé-Jean Page is hotly tipped at number three (Credit: Cover Images)

James Norton for the next James Bond?

After his star turn in Happy Valley we’d say James Norton would be better suited to playing a Bond villain However, the bookies clearly have other ideas.

The actor is currently at 9/2 to take over the role from Daniel Craig in the next film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Norton (@jginorton)

Another baddie (on film at least) being tipped for the 007 role is Tom Hardy. He’s played Bane in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and is currently 8/1 to give up his dark on-screen ways and take over as the next 007.

Or will it be Tom Hardy who is shaken, not stirred? (Credit: Cover Images)

The outsiders

Or perhaps it could be The Capture’s Paapa Essiedu. We loved him in the drama and he could be worth a punt with odds of 11/1.

Paapa Essiedu has got a chance of being the next bond according to the bookies (Credit: Cover Images)

And finally Aidan Turner and Callum Turner (not related) are both coming in at 12/1.

Aidan is best-known for his role in Poldark and Callum starred alongside fellow Bond possible Paapa in The Capture.

Could Aidan be the next Bond? (Credit: Cover Images)

Bond 26: What do we know

Well, not much. Bond 26 is the codename for the film and Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the decision makers behind the Bond films, have shared a few hints about what to expect from the seventh actor to play 007.

Wilson said: “You think of him as being from Britain or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place.” Broccoli, meanwhile, added: “He can be of any colour, but he is male.”

In June 2022 she also said: “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.”

Best indications show the film could be released in either 2024 or 2025. This came after Broccoli revealed in September 2022: “It’s going to be a couple of years off.”

Callum Turner may well be our next Bond (Credit: Cover Images)

