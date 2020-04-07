Coronavirus: Newborn baby becomes youngest US victim of COVID-19

A newborn baby girl has become the youngest victim of coronavirus in America after her mother contracted the bug and went into premature labour.

The one-day-old, who died on Monday (April 6), did not test positive for COVID-19. But authorities are treating the death as virus-related because her mum had it.

She died on Monday (Credit: Pixabay)

She was born prematurely in Louisiana after her mother was rushed into hospital last week with coronavirus symptoms.

Considered 'coronavirus-related'

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William 'Beau' Clark said in a statement: "Unfortunately... she went into pre-term labor and ultimately delivered the baby prematurely. In doing so, the baby, because of the extreme prematurity, did not survive.

"The child, as of now, has not tested positive for COVID-19. However, the mother [did]."

Dr. William 'Beau' Clark, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, spoke of the death on Monday (Credit: NOLA.com / YouTube)

He continued, speaking on Monday via teleconference: "In speaking with the state epidemiologist, we all agree - myself included, and the doctors involved in care - that this would be a COVID-19 related death because of the positive nature of the mother."

The mum's symptoms included shortness of breath and she was hooked up to a ventilator at the hospital.

Symptoms contributing to premature labour

According to Dr Clark, she would not have given birth to her daughter prematurely without these symtpoms, which cause a lack of oxygen.

Coronavirus-related deaths in infants are rare, but not unheard of. A six-week-old passed away last week in Connecticut after testing positive for the deadly bug.

The child, as of now, has not tested positive.

In the UK, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 so far was a five-year-old child who died this week.

Britain's youngest victim to date was a five-year-old child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Before that it was a 13-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions. Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab passed away at hospital after contracting the deadly bug.

He was laid to rest at the end of last week - and members of his devastated family were not able to attend his funeral, as they too had shown symptoms of COVID-19 and had to self-isolate.

