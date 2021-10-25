Shocking new details have emerged about the deadly on-set shooting involving Alec Baldwin.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot while working on the set of Rust as director of photography.

She was flown to hospital following the accident. However, she later died of her injuries.

New details have emerged in the days since the shooting that paint a chilling picture.

Affidavits containing statements from multiple people on-set have shed more light on what happened.

Alec Baldwin killed a woman in a shocking shooting on the set of his new movie (Credit: Splashnews)

What happened during the on-set shooting involving Alex Baldwin?

According to reports, assistant director Dave Halls called the weapon as a “cold gun,” which identifies a prop as having no live ammunition.

Director Joel Souza has said in new legal documents that three people were handling the gun for the scene.

They were armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, assistant director Dave Halls and actor Alec Baldwin.

Read more: ‘Heartbroken’ Alec Baldwin breaks silence in a tweet after tragic shooting

The incident occurred when Alec was explaining how he would be drawing his gun for the scene.

The actor was drawing the revolver across his body and pointing it at the camera during rehearsal when it fired.

Director Joel Souza said he then witnessed Halyna Hutchins grab her mid-section and stumble backwards.

New legal documents say that Alex Baldwin was pointing the gun at the camera when the on-set shooting occurred (Credit: Splashnews)

“Joel stated that they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting,” according to legal documents. “He was practising a cross draw.”

Read more: Alec Baldwin pictured looking ‘distraught’ in aftermath of shooting

“Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of [Hutchins] when he heard what sounded like a whip and then a loud pop.”

According to LA Times, a week before the shooting a stunt double had fired two accidental prop gun discharges after being told a gun was “cold”.

However, Rust Movie Productions said it was “not aware” of any complaints regarding weapon safety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halyna Hutchins (@halynahutchins)

Employees blast production company

Serge Svetnoy, the chief electrician for Rust, said in a Facebook post on Sunday he held Halyna in his arms as she bled to death.

He claimed that “negligence and unprofessionalism” led to her losing her life.

In a brief statement on Twitter, Alec Baldwin revealed on Friday that he was “heartbroken”.

“I am in touch with her husband,” he told fans. “I’m offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Meanwhile, what do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.