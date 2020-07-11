New dad Dermot O'Leary shares update on 'brilliant' newborn son Kasper

New dad Dermot O'Leary has gushed over his "brilliant" newborn son Kasper.

The presenter welcomed his first child last month with his wife Dee Koppang.

Speaking with James Bay on his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday (July 11), Dermot opened up about life as a new father.

What did Dermot O'Leary say?

The star said: "Yeah he’s brilliant, we are having a great time.

"Every now and again you hear noises and you go, what’s that noise?

"And then you go, 'oh, that’s my child!'"

Dermot continued: "We just wake up and go, 'Eh, this guy!'"

Earlier this month, Dermot announced his son's name during his radio show.

He also revealed the special song Kasper was born to.

Dermot said: "My lovely son came into the world 10 days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey's Elbow.

"So forgive this moment of brief self-indulge while we play the song that accompanied that.

"So this is for you Kasper with a K - my wife is very insistent on that! Kasper Koppang O'Leary welcome to the world."

Dermot announced Kasper's arrival in a sweet Instagram post on June 27.

He captioned a photo of a babygrow: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O'Leary... We're delighted to announce that we've had a baby!

"A little boy born on Tuesday, June 23 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz.

"Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced.

"Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x @deekoppangoleary."

The presenter initially announced the news of Dee's pregnancy in February.

He posted a photo of a sign that read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

The former X Factor presenter wrote: "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary."

