New Covid variant with unique symptom is spreading rapidly

A new Covid strain – the Arcturus variant – is spreading worldwide with unique symptoms that officials have not previously seen.

Health officials are concerned by the new variant of Covid-19, which appears to be more transmissible. Experts say the Arcturus variant is a subvariant of the Omicron variant of Covid.

The variant has so far been found in 29 countries, including the United Kingdom, where it is responsible for 50 new cases.

Earlier today (April 20), an elderly man in Thailand was reported to have become the first person to die from the new variant.

It is particularly widespread in India, where it has caused a surge of new cases. It has even led to the reintroduction of face masks in some Indian states.

What are the symptoms of the Arcturus variant?

While case numbers remain relatively low in the UK, health officials are keeping a close eye on this new variant. It is currently classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a “variant of monitoring” rather than a more severe “variant of interest”.

The WHO has placed particular emphasis on the unique symptoms associated with the Arcturus strain, that differ from previous strains.

As well as the usual symptoms that we have seen before of a fever, cold and cough, this new Covid strain has been reported to cause pink-eye or conjunctivitis in some patients.

A paediatrician told The Mirror that many young people infected with the variant in India were presenting with “itchy” or “sticky” eyes.

Thankfully, there is some good news. It’s been reported that some experts believe booster jabs will continue to be just as effective against this new variant.

