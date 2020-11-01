Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last night (October 31) that England would be going back into lockdown.

The new measures were introduced because of surges in cases of coronavirus.

They come into force on Thursday November 5.

There were also worries that the current rate of infection, hospital admissions and fatalities could overtake the scientists’ worst-case scenarios.

But what do the new restrictions mean and what can and can’t you do?

When will the new measures last until?

The new measures will last until Wednesday December 2.

After that, the regional approach will then be applied.

This “circuit breaker” lockdown will help drive infection rates down and ease the strain on the NHS.

Police will have powers to enforce the new restrictions where necessary.

Schools and universities will be kept open (Credit: Pexels)

What can you do in lockdown?

The Prime Minister is asking the population to stay at home if they can.

You can leave home but only for specific purposes.

These purposes include childcare or education that isn’t provided online.

It also includes going to work if you cannot work from home.

Elsewhere, you can go outside to exercise with the people you live with or with your support bubble.

If you’re on your own, you can meet one person outside from another household outside.

What will be open in lockdown?

All non-essential shops, bars, pubs and other hospitality businesses will shut. But supermarkets will remain open.

Trips to supermarkets are pharmacies are being encouraged as infrequently as possible.

However, the government is stressing that all medical appointments and emergencies (both physical and mental health) should be reported and kept.

Hair salons are among those non-essential shops that will shut (Credit: Pexels)

What will shut in lockdown?

Schools and universities are to stay open. But there’s a long list of hospitality businesses that sadly have to shut.

Now is the time to take action because there is no alternative.

These include theatres, cinemas, museums, bowling alleys, gyms, swimming pools, golf courses and hair and nail salons.

Restaurants can operate take-out services. However, pubs and bars will not be allowed to operate take-outs for alcohol.

The over sixties are being asked to be extra-careful (Credit: Pexels)

What else can you expect in lockdown?

When it comes to shielding for the elderly and the vulnerable, the government is advising extra care for anyone over 60 or those with underlying health conditions.

All non-essential travel is also banned as part of lockdown.

However, the government’s furlough scheme – where workers can be paid 80% of their wages up to £2,500 – is being extended during this period.

Boris said: “Now is the time to take action because there is no alternative.”

For the full list of dos and don’ts, visit the government’s website

