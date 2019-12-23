Netflix viewers unsettled by true-crime documentary Don't F*** With Cats

Netflix viewers are calling the streaming giant's new true-crime documentary series, Don’t F*** With Cats: The Hunt For An Internet Killer 'disturbing' and 'terrifying'.
The three-part series tells the story of Canadian murderer Luka Magnotta, and the group of internet animal lovers who banded together to catch him after he posted a graphic video of himself killing two kittens online.
Despite the efforts of the amateur detectives to tell the authorities of Magnotta’s animal abuse, no action was taken until he murdered and dismembered Chinese student Lin Jun.
He not only shared the murder of the cats online on YouTube, but he also broadcast the murder of 33-year-old Lin.
It wasn't long before viewers took to Twitter to voice their shock and horror at the story.
One viewer said: "I've never watched anything so disturbing and mentally distressing a #DontFckWithCats but also - never been so hooked at the same time."
"So I watched Don't F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer," another wrote.
"OMGoshhh, sooo terrifying!"
