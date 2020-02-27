Netflix viewers horrified by 'disgusting' and 'disturbing' new horror film Girl on the Third Floor

A new scary film added to Netflix is leaving viewers horrified and more than a bit disgusted.

Girl on the Third Floor, the first feature-length horror film by director Travis Stevens, has been dubbed one of the most 'disturbing' films of all time and a truly 'disgusting' watch.

Former wrestler CM Punk plays Don Koch (Credit: Movie Trailers Source / YouTube)

An official description reads: "At the heart of the film is Don Koch (CM Punk), a man who is failing as a husband. For years he has skated by on charm and charisma, until it nearly landed him in jail.

"He now views fixing up an old house as a chance to make up for past mistakes. Meanwhile, his wife, Liz Koch (Trieste Kelly Dunn), is concerned about the renovation timeline as they have a baby on the way.

"With all this pressure it's no wonder Don responds to the flirtations of an attractive stranger. As Don tears the house apart, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall."

Warning! Spoiler ahead.

Some scenes left viewers deeply disturbed (Credit: Movie Trailers Source / YouTube)

At one point in the film, which was released in theatres last year, it's discovered that the haunted house was once home to a brothel.

And viewers were disgusted watching a white liquid substance, clearly related to the building's seedy past, leak and drip from the property's rancid pipes.

Reacting to the film on Twitter, one viewer said: "The Girl on the Third Floor has now become the most disturbing film I've ever watched."

What the hell have I just witnessed?

Another tweeted: "Watched Girl on the Third Floor (2019) tonight. A tremendous blend of disturbing and disgusting, a great score, and phenomenal acting by @CMPunk makes this a must see for fans of haunted house horror."

A third said: "The Girl on the Third Floor... what the hell have I just witnessed?! #Netflix."

"Watch Girl on the Third Floor on Netflix if you want to get mentally [bleeped] on a whole other level," said a fourth.

"Don't watch Girl on the third floor on Netflix," tweeted another, adding alongside a nauseated emoji: "It's gross and one of the most messed up films ever."

Someone else warned: "This is a note to any of my friends (especially ones who love dogs), do not watch Girl on the Third Floor."

"The movie Girl on the Third Floor.... DO NOT WATCH," a sixth urged pals.

"I just watched Girl on the Third Floor on Netflix and I'm disgusted," another tweeted.

One unflinching fan of the film said: "So over all these years, I continue to support anything that @CMPunk does, just finished Girl on the Third Floor and honestly, this movie is definitely a must watch! Great movie!"

- Girl on the Third Floor is available to watch now on Netflix

