Netflix is one of the biggest streaming services in the world, but how much does it cost in the UK?

The price of a subscription on Netflix UK has steadily risen over the past few years.

So the question remains, is Netflix worth the subscription fee?

Locke & Key is a big hit for the service – but does it justify the Netflix UK cost? (Credit: Netflix)

How much does Netflix UK cost?

There are a variety of options for wannabe Netflix users.

The plan you choose will determine the number of devices that you can watch Netflix on at the same time.

Users can either pay £5.99, £9.99 or £13.99.

You will then be able to watch Netflix simultaneously on either one, two or four screens anywhere in the world on the same account.

Viewers aren’t locked into a contract and can cancel at any time.

Jennifer Lopez has landed a huge deal with Netflix (Credit: CoverImage)

Netflix UK: Price comparison with Amazon Prime and other platforms

Even though it’s the biggest streaming platform, services such Amazon Prime Video are hot on its heels.

Amazon Prime currently costs £7.99 in the UK, or £79 a year.

Users can stream shows on three different devices at the same time, making it cheaper than Netflix’s subscription fee.

Meanwhile, BritBox and Apple TV+ both currently cost users just £4.99 a month.

Newly-launched service Disney+ will currently set back viewers £7.99 a month.

Apple TV+ has big-name stars too (Credit: Apple TV+)

What to watch on Netflix UK?

Now, this is the golden question.

There’s so much on Netflix that it can be hard for viewers to narrow down just what they fancy settling into.

There are brand new shows such as the fantasy series Sweet Tooth and BBC comedy Motherland, plus Marvel movies such as Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And classic sitcom Friends is still on Netflix.

There are also upcoming projects such as The Sandman and Vikings: Valhalla which are both set to take the world by storm.

However, some viewers are still asking themselves how to cancel Netflix. But don’t worry, it’s not hard. Users just have to go to their account page, then visit ‘membership and billing’ and click the option to cancel their account.

Netflix UK can be cancelled at any time.

