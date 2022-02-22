Neil Jones’ ‘savage’ clap-back to Strictly ex-wife Katya

Neil Jones had a hilarious clap-back after he thought his ex-wife Katya Jones referred to him as her ‘husband’.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars split in 2019 after six years of marriage.

However, the pair have remained friends.

Katya, 32, shared a funny video to Instagram on Monday as she and Neil joked around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katya Jones (@katyajones)

Neil Jones and Katya Jones video

The video showed Katya wearing a furry coat as Neil zips it up over her face.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing professionals: Katya Jones reflects on ‘challenging’ split from husband Neil

Katya says in the footage: “I told you every time…”

But before she could finish her sentence, Neil zips up the collar as Katya’s face is covered.

Katya shared a funny video with Neil (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He tells the camera: “That’s better!”

Katya captioned the post: “How to solve a disagreement! Every dance partner/husband wishes for this coat!

“The satisfaction on @mr_njonesofficial face says it all.”

Neil commented three laughing face emojis, adding: “You mean ex husband.”

However, Katya added: “You were referred to as dance partner!”

Neil and Katya have remained friends following their split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were quick to comment on the pair’s exchange.

One person said: “Savage,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another told Neil: “By far the best comment I’ve read in ages!”

Every dance partner/husband wishes for this coat!

One added: “Savage Neil, any man would be lucky to have you @katyajones.”

When did Katya and Neil split?

Katya and Neil split back in 2019. It came months after Katya was caught kissing her Strictly celeb partner at the time, Seann Walsh.

Katya and Neil split in 2019 and have remained friends (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

A statement at the time of their split read: “After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate.

“We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.”

They added: “No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.”

In 2020, Katya spoke about the backlash she received over the kiss with Seann.

Read more: Strictly: Nadiya Bychkova and Katya Jones hold hands amid ‘feud’ claims

She told The Sun: “There aren’t any regrets because that’s not how I like to lead my life.

“Of course certain things made it hell, all the attention – and I think for two weeks Brexit was forgotten!

“I’m happy to talk about it now – it doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t affect who I am.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.