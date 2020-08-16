Neil Jones has confirmed he is in a relationship, a year after his split from his wife and dance partner Katya.

The split came 10 months after the kissing scandal when Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya was pictured snogging celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

Neil and Katya had been married since 2013.

Neil Jones and Katya were together for six years before splitting (Credit: SplashNews)

The 38-year-old professional dancer let the news slip during an Instagram Q&A with a coy answer to a fan who asked him if he was still single.

The dancer answered ‘nope’ to the question and later added that he’s feeling the “best he had in years”.

This is believed to be his first new relationship since splitting from wife and fellow Strictly star Katya, which occurred 10 months after the kissing scandal with comedian Seann Walsh.

Strictly’s Neil and Katya announced their split in a joint Instagram statement (Credit: SplashNews)

The pair took to Instagram to announce their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

The couple wrote: “We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends.

“This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together.

“We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can’t wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx.”

Strictly’s Neil Jones has confirmed he’s feeling the “best he had in years” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly’s Neil Jones spoke out about THOSE pictures

Earlier this year Neil exclusively told The Sun they “tried to make it work but we couldn’t”.

In reference to the shock snaps of Katya kissing Seann in the street, Neil said: “We’re human, we all see things in completely different ways. We don’t all react the same way.

“That’s the thing with me. I’m in a good place and me and Katya get on really well now.

“For me it’s something that happened in the past. We spoke about everything back then. We had a situation but everyone was supportive, so we got through it.”

In the 2018 series, partners Katya and Seann Walsh set tongues wagging with their closeness.

Paparazzi shots were released showing Seann and Katya kissing in the street outside a London pub.

In grovelling apologies, Katya said: “I’m so sorry. I wasn’t thinking. It was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband.”

