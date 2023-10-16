Strictly star Neil Jones announces baby daughter’s adorable name as meaning revealed

Strictly star Neil Jones and his Love Island fiancée Chyna Mills have revealed their newborn baby daughter’s adorable name.

The couple, who welcomed their first child earlier this month, shared the special meaning behind the moniker as they opened up in a new interview.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, they announced they had chosen Havana. Professional dancer Neil explained: “Cuba is the home of dance and very multicultural so it was perfect; it sums us up.”

Neil added that the tot already has “dancer’s feet”, while new mum Chyna continued: “And she loves music. We’ve been watching Neil on Strictly from home. I told her: ‘Look, it’s Daddy on the screen’ and at that moment, she did these little smiles with her eyes closed.”

The birth of baby Havana

Havana was born on October 2, weighing 8lbs 7oz. Neil and Chyna announced her birth on Instagram as they shared a sweet black and white snap of her feet. “Our hearts are so full,” they wrote alongside.

Neil’s Strictly co-stars were quick to congratulate the pair. Dad-of-two Gorka Marquez said: “Congrats guys,” while Luba Mushtuk commented a string of red heart emojis. Judge Motsi Mabuse also wrote: “Congratulations guys.”

Neil and Chyna’s relationship timeline

The couple met after Neil messaged Chyna on Instagram and they went public with their romance in August 2022.

Back in April, they shared the happy news that not only had Neil popped the question, but that Chyna, who found fame on Love Island in 2022, was also pregnant.

Neil got down on one knee while on holiday in Bali. He secretly planned the proposal while on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. When they then found out Chyna was pregnant, he felt that “everything was coming together”.

Chyna added to Hello! Magazine: “After the baby news, we were on cloud nine – and now this. It still doesn’t feel real.”

When are the couple getting married?

Chyna has revealed they’d like to tie the knot in a sunny location. “I’m going to start researching venues abroad – I told Neil I’ll just give him the date,” Chyna said.

The couple announced their pregnancy and engagement news in April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But she previously admitted that they’re “definitely not” getting married this year following their whirlwind engagement.

“We only just got engaged,” she told OK! Magazine. “This wedding isn’t going to be half-hearted – anyone who knows me knows I am extra AF, like extra.”

She added: “I’ve got a lot of planning to do anyway. We are having a baby, that all can’t happen in one year. I feel like I’m going to be a bridezilla but yeah, there’s a lot of planning that needs to go into this and I can’t wait. Maybe, like, two years.”

