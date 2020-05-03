The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Sunday 3rd May 2020
Nation's PE teacher Joe Wicks forced to bring in supply teacher after injury

He's recovering from an operation

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: Coronavirus, Lockdown

Joe Wicks is taking a break from his daily workout show after undergoing surgery.

The 33-year-old fitness coach has helped to keep the nation in shape amid the coronavirus lockdown with his workout routines.

Joe Wicks has become a national treasure during lockdown (Credit: Splash)

But as he recovers from surgery on his infected hand, Joe confirmed he'll be temporarily replaced by his wife Rosie Jones.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve had to call in a supply teacher for Monday’s #pewithjoe 👩🏼‍🏫😍 It’s my beautiful wife Rosie ☺️ She’s kindly agreed to come on the live stream with me to demonstrate the moves as I really need to let the my hand rest for a few days now I’ve had the wires removed. It’s totally out of her comfort zone so I’ve got so much love and respect for her right now. She’s always there for me when I need her the most and she knows how much it means to me that I don’t let anyone down with these daily workouts. I’ll still be leading the session and coaching you all but Rosie will be demonstrating the exercises for you. Let’s wish her good luck on her debut PE class 🌏❤️🙏🏼 #SupplyTeacher #substituteteacher #TeachingAssistant #HottestTeacherEver 🤩

A post shared by Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) on

The TV presenter said on Instagram: "I've had to call in a supply teacher for Monday's #pewithjoe

"It's my beautiful wife Rosie (sic)"

Joe explained that Rosie will demonstrate the routines, as he continues to lead the sessions.

Joe - who is also known as The Body Coach - wrote: "She's kindly agreed to come on the live stream with me to demonstrate the moves.

"I really need to let the hand rest for a few days now I've had the wires removed.

"It's totally out of her comfort zone so I've got so much love and respect for her right now.

"She's always there for me when I need her the most and she knows how much it means to me that I don't let anyone down with these daily workouts.

"I'll still be leading the session and coaching you all but Rosie will be demonstrating the exercises for you. Let's wish her good luck on her debut PE class (sic)"

Joe - who married Rosie in June last year - underwent surgery on his hand after a persistent problem flared up.

Joe sent fans a message from hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Updating fans on his health, he wrote: "Surgery complete. Wires all out. Infection cleaned up.

"They gave me a general anaesthetic which was awesome so didn't feel a thing and was sparko. (sic)"

