National Lottery Lotto results for tonight, Wednesday August 10, 2022

National Lottery's Lotto

Lotto jackpot – a cool £2 million

Imagine that, the sunshine is back, it’s school holidays and you could spend the money jetting off anywhere in the world!

What are you waiting for? Just get your ticket before 7.30pm and check back here for those Lotto results!

National Lottery results draw: Lotto winning numbers

Results for tonight’s £2m jackpot Lotto draw will drop live here!

Will you become a millionaire tonight? Or have you won a share in the new jackpot?

Find out by checking the Lotto results below.

The results drop as soon as the numbers are drawn – every Wednesday and Saturday evening.

Missed your chance to play tonight? No problem – there will be another Lotto draw on Saturday.

Lotto results

Here are tonight’s Lotto results. Remember if you aren’t seeing the numbers, just refresh your browser.

Winning Lotto Numbers for Wednesday August 10: 24, 52, 6, 40, 47, 21

Bonus ball: 30

Lapland is a popular treat for Lottery winners (Credit: Shutterstock)

What would you spend your National Lottery Lotto win on?

Camelot’s National Lottery Millionaire Report reveals what actual winners have spent their cash on.

In 2018, more than half of the biggest winners (53%) chose to spend their windfall on experiences, while more than the 39% spent on possessions, and 8% plumped for both.

Some 21% splashed out on a helicopter ride, while 20% went to Disney World and 19% swam with dolphins.

Other treats include seeing the Northern Lights, going on safari, visiting the Grand Canyon, whale watching and visiting Lapland.

Three items that enjoy enduring popularity with winners – Range Rovers, jewellery and hot tubs!

What are the National Lottery Draws and when do they take place?

The Set For Life draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm

draw takes place every Monday & Thursday evening at 8pm The Thunderball draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm

draw takes place every Tuesday & Friday at 8pm and Wednesday & Saturday at 8.15pm The EuroMillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm

draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 8.45pm The Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday at 8pm and Saturday at 7.45pm

The National Lottery and associated games are run by Camelot UK. While Entertainment Daily takes care to accurately report winning numbers, and other information, please make sure to check your numbers via the official National Lottery page. Entertainment Daily cannot be held responsible for any errors or inaccuracies that lead to any financial loss or failure to claim winnings.

