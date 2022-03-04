Natasha Kaplinsky has revealed that she was rushed to hospital following a brutal dog fight.

The former Strictly champ, who won the first series of BBC One competition, ended up being bitten by her own dog Dot.

At the time, Natasha was attempting to stop the five-year-old Coton de Tulear fighting her other dog, Tibetan Terrier Molly.

Natasha Kaplinsky involved in a brutal dog fight

However, the ITV newsreader received a nasty bite during the ordeal.

She attended hospital in Haywards Heath, where she received a tetanus jab.

Natasha, who lives with her 47 animals in Surrey, told Great British Life: “Dot is in my bad books at the moment. She was supposed to be this lovely little lap dog and she’s turned out to be the fiercest of everybody.

Dot is in my bad books at the moment

“The other day she got upset with Molly, fighting over some bone, and I tried to separate them and Dot bit me by mistake.

“I ended up in hospital in Haywards Heath with a sling and a tetanus jab so I wasn’t very happy.”

Despite the incident, Natasha admitted that she “couldn’t be without her dogs”.

Natasha, 49, appeared in the first series of Strictly back in 2004.

She won the show alongside professional partner Brendan Cole.

Meanwhile, the star now lives with husband Justin Bower in Sussex.

Last year, Natasha opened up on her fear after Justin battled coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic.

Speaking to The Independent, she said: “It happened the first March [2020] when testing wasn’t really available. He just went downhill really badly, had a really high fever for 10 days.”

Natasha explained her husband still suffers from long COVID, adding: “There are times when he literally just goes to bed for a week and feels dreadful.”

