Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has tied the knot in a destination wedding with her fiancé Charles Gay.

The couple got hitched in a stunning location ceremony at Lake Como, Italy on Saturday (September 25).

And Natasha, 39, couldn’t hold back her joy as she shared the update on her marital status with her followers on Instagram.

She posted a gorgeous photo of herself and Charles on a boat with the stunning mountainous Italian scenery creating the perfect backdrop.

The red-haired star looked absolutely flawless in a plunging lace gown and veil in the photo.

Natasha and Charles have been engaged for five years.

The groom looked suave in a blue suit as he grinned from ear to ear in the snap.

Natasha captioned the image writing: “Mr & Mrs Gay, 25.09.2021 – Until the end.”

She added a love heart emoji to the post as she looked forward to her happy ever after with her beau.

Natasha Hamilton with her Atomic Kitten bandmates earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Natasha’s Atomic Kitten bandmates Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost were on hand to help her celebrate as they posed alongside the singer in her flowing dress on Instagram.

Tash you looked just breathtaking – another level beautiful.

Jenny commented on Natasha’s post: “You looked like a Hollywood star… absolutely breathtaking. What a day. Thank you both.”

She then posted a picture to her Instagram writing: “The best day celebrating Natasha Hamilton and Charles Gay yesterday!

“It was magical from beginning to end. Tash you looked just breathtaking – another level beautiful.”

Liz also shared images on her own page as she posted: “How stunning does our @natashahamilton look?! We all had the most beautiful day yesterday!

“Thank you Mr and Mrs Gay. I can’t believe we got to be a part of such a truly magical day.”

Natasha and Charles got engaged in 2016 after becoming an item earlier that year.

They briefly split up when she appeared on Channel 4’s First Dates in 2017 but very quickly reconciled their romance.

Liz and Jenny at the nuptials (Credit: Instagram)

Natasha has four children from four previous relationships – sons Josh Cosgrave, 19, whose father is Irish nightclub owner Fran Cosgrave, Harry Hatcher, 16, who she shares with actor ex Gavin Hatcher, Alfie Riad Erraji, 11, son of restaurant owner ex-husband Riad Erraji.

She also has daughter Ella Rose Dobson, seven, from her relationship with Ritchie Neville of boyband 5ive.

