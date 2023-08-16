Natasha Hamilton smiles during a TV appearance
Natasha Hamilton shares gorgeous first picture as she welcomes her fifth baby

Welcome to the world, Kitty!

By Robert Leigh

Natasha Hamilton has become a mum for a fifth time after confirming her baby news on social media.

Atomic Kitten singer Natasha, 41, has given birth to a little girl, her first child with husband Charles Gay.

Their family already includes Natasha’s four other kids – 21-year-old Josh, Harry, 18, 13-year-old Alfie, and Ella-Rose, 9.

Announcing her pregnancy back in February, The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Natasha called her unborn baby a “little miracle”.

Natasha Hamilton smiles
Atomic Kitten fave Natasha Hamilton is now a mum of five after the arrival of her baby girl (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Natasha Hamilton baby news

Sharing the news on Instagram today (August 16), Natasha said: “I cannot put in to words how we feel right now. Our family is complete. Kitty Iris Gay – 14/08/23.  We couldn’t be any happier. Welcome to the world baby girl.”

She accompanied the post with a picture of proud dad Charles carrying their little girl in a car seat as they left the hospital.

‘We really couldn’t be any happier’

Addressing Charles as she announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this year, Natasha melted fans’ hearts as she gushed in her post’s caption: “Seven years of loving you. Seventeen months of marriage. We finally got our little miracle. Baby Gay due September 2023. We really couldn’t be any happier.”

The couple originally met through mutual friends and got engaged in late 2016. They got wed in Lake Como in Italy in 2021 – and Natasha’s Atomic Kitten pals Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost were there for the nuptials.

Natasha Hamilton and husband Charles Gay cuddle
Natasha Hamilton and her husband Charles Gay married in September 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Natasha, Charles and her kids additionally delighted fans back in March with an Instagram gender reveal. “Absolutely buzzing!” Natasha told followers as she shared footage of her “gorgeous moment” with her family that left her “heart totally full”.

Scans of their newborn as she was developing also became a group activity for Natasha’s close family. She gratefully reflected on an appointment at the end of May: “We spent so much time being able to watch our little girl and Ella and Alfie were with us too. It was their first ever scan and it was such an emotional experience.”

