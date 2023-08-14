Natasha Hamilton shares baby girl’s very unique name: ‘It has nothing to do with the band’

Natasha Hamilton has shared her baby girl’s unique name – a tribute to her grandmother.

The Atomic Kitten star announced the name she’s chosen for her fifth baby, who is set to arrive any day now.

The baby, Natasha‘s first with husband Charles Gay, will be called Kitty Iris Gay. She joked that the name Kitty has nothing to do with her band, but was the name of her grandmother.

Iris was the name of Charles’ grandmother, and the couple “loved” the sound of the names together.

She told OK!: “They’re quite old-fashioned but there’s also a newness to them – they’re unusual and so cute. Also, [eight-year-old daughter] Ella is Ella Rose and I liked that both girls would have flowers as their middle names. When we came up with Kitty Iris, we didn’t even consider anything else.”

Kitty Iris is Natasha Hamilton’s fifth baby

As well as Ella and Kitty, who’s set to arrive soon, Natasha also has three sons aged from 20 to 13: Josh, Harry, and Alfie.

Natasha, now 41, has now been pregnant in her twenties, thirties, and forties. She said that this time around, she’s at ease with the changes to her body and won’t be in any rush to lose the weight she’s gained during her pregnancy.

She said: “I’m growing a human, so if I get a big bum, belly and stretch marks I’m honestly not worried.

“When I was younger, I put a lot of pressure on myself to get back in shape and I was back at work with the band six weeks after having had an emergency C-section. I was literally on stage dancing in high heels and wearing three pairs of Spanx and it was soul-destroying. I was exhausted and didn’t want to be there. It was just a horrible experience.”

She was rushed to hospital earlier this month

She announced that she was pregnant with Kitty in February, describing her as “our little miracle”. Earlier this month, she was rushed to hospital after experiencing some “pretty strange symptoms”.

Fortunately, mum and baby are both doing well after being checked over. Meanwhile, eldest son Josh treated her to a full English breakfast afterwards.

She said, while sharing a new scan photo: “It’s amazing what a little bit of peace of mind can do.”

