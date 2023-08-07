Pregnant Natasha Hamilton shares fears for baby girl as she’s rushed to hospital

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton was rushed to hospital over the weekend fearing for her baby.

Natasha announced earlier this year that she is pregnant with her fifth baby – her first with husband Charles Gay. The couple’s “miracle” little girl is expected in September.

Atomic Kitten’s Natasha Hamilton is currently expecting a baby (Credit: ITV)

Natasha Hamilton shares fears for baby amid hospital dash

The Atomic Kitten and Real Housewives of Cheshire star has been keeping her Instagram followers updated throughout her pregnancy journey.

Back in March, she posted a cute gender reveal video with her kids and last month documented a lavish baby shower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Gay (@natashahamilton)

But it seems it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Natasha, who has also shared the scarier side of pregnancy.

Via her Instagram Story, Natasha recently told fans that she’d had to make “a little trip to the hospital Triage to make sure myself and baby were okay”.

She explained that she had been worrying after experiencing “some pretty strange symptoms for the past week”.

However, she went on to share the relieving news that the check-up had given her “a little peace of mind” and had finally allowed her to sleep soundly after weeks of sleepless nights.

“It’s amazing what a little bit of peace of mind can do,” she remarked, alongside a photo of her latest scan.

She also shared that her eldest son had treated her to a full English breakfast following the scare.

Natasha married Charles in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Natasha married to?

Natasha’s baby girl will be her first child with husband Charles Gay. The couple tied the knot in September 2021 after six years together.

Previously, Natasha was in a relationship with Five singer Ritchie Neville, and the couple share an eight-year-old daughter named Ella.

Before this, she was married for three years and had a son, Alfie, who is now 13.

She also has two grown-up children – 18-year-old Harry and 20-year-old Josh from previous relationships.

Read more: Natasha Hamilton wedding: Atomic Kitten singer looked ‘like a Hollywood star’ at her nuptials

Head on over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.