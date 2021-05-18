Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first child – a daughter – at the age of 50.

Notoriously private Naomi hadn’t revealed that she was expecting a baby and it’s not known who the baby’s father is or if Naomi is currently in a relationship.

The supermodel has, however, shared a very cute photo of her little girl.

New mum Naomi Campbell, pictured last month, has welcomed her first child (Credit: Splash News)

What did Naomi Campbell say about welcoming her first child?

Naomi – who turns 51 later this week – surprised fans with her baby announcement earlier today (May 18).

The picture featured the little girl wearing in a pretty floral dress, with her feet gently resting in her doting mum’s hand.

Naomi tagged her own mother Valerie in the picture.

So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.

She captioned the shot: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

She added: “There is no greater love.”

What did Naomi’s fans say about the post?

Friends and fans were surprised and overjoyed for the supermodel.

One posted: “OMG congratulations!”

Another said: “OMG congrats Mama!”

A third said: “Welcome to the best hood ever – motherhood.”

“The best news in the world,” another declared.

So did anyone know about the baby?

However, it appears the model’s close friends knew of the tot’s impending arrival.

One posted: “She is here!”

Designer Marc Jacobs commented: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are!

“What a wonderful mother you will be. Blessings all around.”

Donatella Versace also commented.

She said: “Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!!”

Naomi attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

So who is Naomi Campbell dating?

Last summer, Naomi rubbished claims she was no longer speaking to ex-boyfriend Skepta after their brief romance in 2018.

She said she’s on good terms with all of her exes.

However, she said she is no longer friends with her “last” ex.

“Whatever they say about me, I have remained friends with all my exes… except the last one,” she told The Times in June 2020.

Pushed to reveal his identity, Naomi added: “A lady never discusses the details of her private life.”

In 2019 she was linked to Cheryl’s ex Liam Payne. She’s also been linked to P Diddy, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gerard Butler in the past.

