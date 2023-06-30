Naomi Campbell declares ‘it’s never too late to become a mother’ as she welcomes second baby at the age of 53

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second baby and shared an adorable picture of the tot and his big sister on her social media.

Naomi, who is 53, welcomed her first child – a little girl – back in 2021. Notoriously private Naomi didn’t reveal that she was expecting a baby and it’s not known who the baby’s father is or if Naomi is currently in a relationship.

Now, two years later, she’s done it again, surprising fans with another shock baby announcement. And, this time, it’s a bouncing baby boy.

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second baby at the age of 53 (Credit: Cover Images)

Naomi Campbell welcomes second baby

The supermodel posted a picture of herself holding the baby to Instagram last night (June 29).

In the picture, the little boy is wearing a white sleepsuit and a white hat. The only part of the new baby visible is his hand, which is clutching his devoted mother’s and the hand of his big sister.

Announcing the news, Naomi shared: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed!”

Naomi didn’t reveal his name, but she added: “Welcome Baby boy #mumoftwo.” She then added: “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

Celebrity friends offer their congratulations

Her celebrity pals appear to have been kept just as in the dark about the new arrival as the rest of us.

Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland commented: “NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!”

Actress Zoe Saldana said: “Oh my goodness! Welcome!! Blessings upon blessings!”

I’m aware of the way people look at me, often with hostility. But I don’t care. I wanted to be a mother.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace added: “Congratulations Omi!!”

Designer Marc Jacobs added: “Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!”

Fellow supermodels also offered their congratulations. Cindy Crawford said: “Congrats!!! Can’t wait to meet him!” Claudia Schiffer said: “Congratulations!” Helen Christensen also said: “Love and blessings to your sweet family.”

Naomi declared that it’s ‘never too late’ to become a mother (Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t care, I wanted to be a mother’

After welcoming her first child, Naomi confirmed to Vogue that she “wasn’t adopted”. She told the magazine: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

She added: “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Naomi later responded to backlash she faced over having a baby in her fifties. “I’m aware of the way people look at me, often with hostility. But I don’t care. I wanted to be a mother.”

