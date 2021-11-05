Naga Munchetty dress today
News

Naga Munchetty divides fans with dress on BBC Breakfast today

She's usually a dedicated follower of fashion!

By Julia Etherington
| Updated:

Naga Munchetty caught viewers’ attention today for her dress on BBC Breakfast.

The journalist and presenter’s choice of outfit caused quite a stir on social media as she hosted Friday’s programme with Charlie Stayt.

Naga Munchetty dress today

Naga’s outfit looked perfect for the winter weather.

Naga Munchetty dress today
Naga divided viewers with her dress today (Credit: BBC)

It was a woolen chocolate brown number with a high polo neck and cream striped pattern.

Why not dress up, life is short!

The dress appeared to be fairly long.

Read more: Naga Munchetty slaps down Twitter troll who accused the presenter of being ‘snide and irritating’

Naga, who presents BBC Breakfast with with Charlie at the end of each week, is known for her stylish outfits.

But the fashionista hit a bum note today with her wooly jumper dress.

Naga’s usual glamorous style (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did viewers say about Naga’s dress?

Many social media users agreed the dress looked more like a cosy blanket to curl up on the sofa with.

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty flooded with compliments over ‘stunning’ appearance

One viewers tweeted: “Is Naga wearing one of those blankets with a pocket for the TV remote?”

In addition, a second said: “Naga dressing for #COP26 by wearing an up cycled dog blanket.”

After that, a third said: “Love looking at my sofa blanket on the TV this morning… not sure it makes a good outfit Naga!”

Another added: “Naga being a bit previous with the old Christmas jumper.”

However, one person asked Naga on Twitter: “Love today’s dress – where is it from?”

Another said: “Love your dress! You always look so stylish!”

Naga Munchetty dress today
Naga’s dress was compared to a blanket (Credit: BBC)

Naga, 46, is known for her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing and a string of broadcasting roles.

In January, a listener on her BBC Radio 5 Live show called in to discuss lockdown – and couldn’t help but comment on her style.

He said: “May I just say Naga that you always dress as if it’s an awards ceremony on BBC Breakfast.”

Shocked Naga replied: “Why not, life is short!”

What do you think of Naga’s jumper dress? Let is know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Noel Fitzpatrick dog
Noel Fitzpatrick cries as he tells Lorraine of emotional moment he ‘let go’ of his beloved dog Keira
Katie Price and her son Harvey
Katie Price reveals son Harvey ‘destroyed’ hotel room by ‘putting holes in the walls’
kaye adams loose women
Loose Women star Kaye Adams fires back after being stopped by police at COP26 summit
Loose Women star Charlene White addresses appearance after poppy criticism
GMB presenters
GMB viewers divided as show announces Ed Balls and Robert Rinder as guest presenters
Prince Andrew news: Lorraine viewers reacted angrily to claims that Sarah Ferguson could be be called for interviews under oath
Lorraine viewers say Andrew has brought ‘shame’ on royal family after news Fergie ‘could be called as witness’