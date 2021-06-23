BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty admits honeymoon was ‘boring’ but who is her husband?

Naga Munchetty has revealed her honeymoon was ‘boring’ – but who exactly is her husband?

The 46-year-old BBC Breakfast host opened up on the couple’s getaway on a recent podcast.

Naga tied the knot with husband James Haggar in 2007, with the pair jetting off to Mauritius shortly afterwards.

Naga Munchetty has revealed her honeymoon was ‘boring’ (Credit: BBC)

What did Naga Munchetty say?

Naga appeared on Alan Carr’s Life’s A Beach podcast as she discussed the trip abroad.

The broadcaster said: “I’m not a sunlounger person. I don’t do that.

“So – this sounds awful – one of the most boring holidays I had was my honeymoon. And not for the reasons you may think.

“The honeymoon side was fine. It was all good.”

However, Naga went on to explain the real reason she felt that way.

She continued: “I got into the sea, hung onto the pontoon and there were barnacles on the post underneath. I didn’t realise and slashed my leg. I decided not to tell anyone.

“Did my water ski round for about 15 to 20 minutes. I came off and blood was gushing from my leg.

“I had to have little mini stitches in it and couldn’t shower the leg for the rest of the honeymoon. Couldn’t do any more water sports so literally had to sit on a beach or go to the tea plantation.”

As a result, Naga spent the majority of the trip ‘bored’.

Who is Naga Munchetty’s husband? Do they have children?

Naga and her husband James dated for several years before making it official.

The pair, who are both snooker fans, enjoyed their first date at a pool club.

Furthermore, the couple went on to wed in 2007.

Naga and husband James Haggar wed in 2007 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking of the broadcast consultant, Naga said: “James and I don’t row, and he’s a lovely, lovely man, he’s definitely the better half.”

Meanwhile, she previously revealed the couple love to golf together.

She told The Guardian in 2016: “It gives us a few hours together when we’re walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference.

“Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another.”

While the pair are yet to welcome children, they do own two Siamese cats.

Naga often shares Instagram snaps of her beloved kittens named Kinky and Ronnie.

