Nadia Sawalha has thanked her fans for “lovely” messages in a video after Coleen Nolan’s manager Melanie Blake issued a stinging attack on social media.

The Loose Women star posted the clip to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening (August 14).

Nadia, 55, said “not all days are nice” but thanked her fans, friends and colleagues for sending her their support.

Nadia Sawalha thanked her fans for “lovely” messages (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Nadia Sawalha say?

Nadia said in the footage: “Something happened today that wasn’t very nice, not all days are nice.

“But I’ve had so many lovely messages that I didn’t really want it to go left unsaid.

There are so many more good people than bad people in the world.

“To my many colleagues that have texted or messaged me, some that I haven’t seen for years, some that I’ve worked with on different shows, to subscribers, to followers, to friends, to strangers.

“There are so many more good people than bad people in the world.

“Thank you,” as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Meanwhile, in a video shared to her Twitter, Nadia admitted she hasn’t had “the best couple of days”.

She added: “Most people that seem bad are usually just quite sad. So, thank you so much, I really appreciate it.”

Fans have offered their support to Nadia on social media.

One person said: “Sorry to hear that you’ve had a bad time this week. I think you’re adorable.

“All any of us can do in life is be the best version of themselves and that is something that you do well.”

Another commented: “You deserve all the love and support and genuine kindness!

“All I ever see you do on here and YouTube and your podcast and Loose Women etc is uplift and support and encourage others these are such golden qualities.

“Remember that those that love you know your heart.”

A third wrote: “I’m sending you so much love Nadia. You’re such a beautiful person inside and out.

“You’re always thinking of others and have always been so kind and lovely to me on Instagram and YouTube.

“I’ve followed you from the beginning and you’ve been nothing but kind.”

In addition, Nadia’s husband Mark Adderley added: “My GOD – you’re such a calm and better person than me – your restraint and dignity in the face of gutter speak is something to truly admire.

“Stay strong… ultimately it is an IRRELEVANCE.”

