Nadia Sawalha screams as she unveils grey roots during lockdown

Nadia Sawalha was left screaming as she revealed her grey roots to fans amid lockdown.

The Loose Women star is like all of us unable to get our hair done amid the crisis.

Nadia, 55, joked to fans that she didn't realise she "looked 90-years-old from the back".

Read more: Nadia Sawalha dares fans to copy her X-rated social media challenge she poses completely naked

She shared a video to Instagram as she panned the camera to the back of her head.

In the clip, Nadia says: "Hair looks alright from the front doesn't it girls?"

Oh my god!!! You won’t believe my hair!!

After that, as she shows her roots and the back of her head, she shrieks and says: "The struggle is real."

Nadia wrote: "Oh my god!!! You won’t believe my hair!! SOS.

"I didn’t realise I look 90 years old from the back!!!! How are your roots girls????

Nadia Sawalha wasn't impressed with her grey roots (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"What are you using to fight the grey????"

However, fans could relate to Nadia's post and were amused by her video.

What did they say?

One person commented: "Ditto... I'm just pinning it up and avoiding mirrors."

Another wrote: "Love your honesty @nadiasawalhaandfamily , luckily I had mine highlighted just before lockdown."

A third added: "I am embracing it!"

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Nadia left fans in hysterics as she tried out a hilarious social media challenge.

She posed completely naked with just a pillow strapped to her - a trend people are trying out during in lockdown including Hollywood actress Halle Berry.

Alongside a snap of herself copying Halle by doing the challenge, Nadia said: "Thank God for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture, my inner supermodel , my inner fashion diva.

"Good God I feel beautiful!! Eat your heart out A listers I’m coming through!!!!!

Read more: Nadia Sawalha appeals for help in finding 'missing teen' during coronavirus lockdown

"Pillow available from... Morrison’s, Primark, Asda and Croydon market..."

In addition, she said: "WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?????"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.