Nadia Sawalha risks wetting herself during 'off the scale' traffic jam

Nadia Sawalha came back from a "wonderful" holiday in Cornwall this weekend.

But the Loose Women star found herself in a terrible traffic jam on the way back.

And she begged fans for advice on Instagram.

Laughing like drains

Nadia started her post on a positive note.

"What a wonderful old fashioned family holiday," she wrote.

"So many precious moments over the last week!

"I've loved every second!"

She then shared a series of snaps from the staycation.

"We've laughed like drains, frozen our [bleeps] off in the sea, eaten and drunk deliciousness, cuddled and giggled, played games, gone to bed late, slept in, pondered on life, cried a bit, then laughed a lot more..."

She went on to thank Cornish people for the break.

Fit to burst

But then she pointed out there was one pressing issue.

"My heart is fit to burst with gratitude," she wrote.

"BUT sadly my bladder is fit to burst with you know what because the effing traffic is off the scale!!!"

She then asked fans for advice for new games to play to pass the time.

Advice

One suggested the "number plate game", where you have to invent a sentence based on the letters on number plates nearby.

Nadia replied: "We are going to try it NOW!"

Another suggested saying the names of famous people, using the first letter of the last name to come up with the next celebrity.

