Nadia Sawalha has proudly displayed her “food baby” belly after indulging during Christmas.

The 56-year-old Loose Women panellist wasn’t afraid to show off her bloated stomach on Instagram yesterday, admitting she’d eaten a little too much over the festive period.

In the shots, Nadia is seen lifting up her top to show off her tummy and unbuttoned jeans.

What did Nadia Sawalha say?

Nadia joked she was expecting a “little one” with husband Mark Adderley.

Poking fun, she said: “Wow… Mine and @mark_adderley prayers have been answered!! We had so much fun making our little one.

“We have now been blessed with what the most perfect food baby ever. Each day I can feel her growing and am overwhelmed with emotion.”

Nadia added: “And we’ve decided that we want to share our little secret with all of you… We will name her… Ms Ferror Rocher Roses Baileys!!! Do you love it ???”

Nadia Sawalha displayed her ‘food baby’ after Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans think?

The post left fans in hysterics, with many praising Nadia’s honesty.

One commented: “That’s hilarious – I love how you love yourself and your body just the way you are. Love your honesty.”

A second said: “Oh my gosh!!! This is the best post I’ve seen this Christmas! Love your honesty and realness.”

A third added: “You’re an inspiration to us all.”

Fans praised the Loose Women star for her ‘honesty’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Nadia been up to?

Nadia often takes to social media to update fans on her daily antics.

At the beginning of December, the star left followers in stitches after revealing the difficulty at pulling up her tights.

Documenting her struggles on Instagram, Nadia was wearing just her underwear and tights in a video.

Complaining about her “saggy crotch”, she said: “Why do you do this to us all tights companies? Have you got any idea what torture a saggy crotch is? Clearly not!

“Do any of you wear tights that you can actually get over your bum with any ease and comfort?

“We need to rise up, girls, and spark a revolution! No more saggy crotches!”

