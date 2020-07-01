Nadia Sawalha issues warning to fans as she strips off to reveal her cellulite

TV's Nadia Sawalha has issued her fans a warning after posing in her underwear.

The Loose Women star, 55, posted a string of photos to Instagram as she stripped down to a bikini.

Nadia said she wanted to show how "the difference of light and pose can change everything about the way we look".

The first photo shows a side-by-side of Nadia wearing a bikini as she showed how the lighting can show her cellulite.

The second snap sees Nadia showing how she can make her body look different depending on the pose.

Meanwhile, others see the presenter making different poses as she beamed for the camera.

What did Nadia Sawalha say?

Nadia told her fans: "WARNING WOMAN SHOWING CELLULITE!!

"Check out @danaemercer's brilliantly honest Insta versus real life pics showing how the difference of light and pose can change everything about the way we look!

"She was my inspiration for doing these pics."

In addition, she continued: "Honestly, all I did was change the lighting and the pose and look at the difference!!

"All taken within minutes of each other! It’s all smoke and mirrors. I would do anything to have the years back that I wasted.

All I did was change the lighting and the pose and look at the difference!

"Obsessing about my ‘flaws’ the only thing that was actually flawed was my ‘stinking thinking.'"

After that, she said: "I work everyday at being more accepting of my beautiful warts and all body.

"It is what it is, and I love it for being in good health (fingers crossed) and for birthing my babies."

In conclusion, she added: "Dare to bare girls!! It feels so good when you do. And you will honestly be at a loss as to why you didn’t do it sooner!!!

"Who will dare to bear?!? Fee the fear and do it anyway! I promise you won’t look back!"

Meanwhile, fans praised Nadia for the post, including many of her celeb pals.

What did they say?

Her Loose Women co-star Denise Welch wrote: "That twisted bra strap is shocking. Sort yerself out!!! You’re amazing Nadia Sawalha."

Saira Khan said: "You sexy mama! I could squeeze that ass!"

Meanwhile, a fan added: "Wish I had your confidence Nadia. You are so inspiring."

In addition, another commented: "Light or no light your body confidence is inspiring."

