Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has hit back at the trolls who have hated on her body over her raunchy Instagram pictures.

Nadia, 58, said she won’t stop posting pictures of her body, and doesn’t care what the trolls think.

She opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia, and how posting underwear photos on social media helps with her confidence.

Nadia Sawalha won’t stop posting underwear pictures to Instagram despite warnings from trolls (Credit: Cover Images)

Nadia Sawalha will post underwear pics ‘in her seventies’

The Loose Women star has shared plenty of raunchy Instagram pictures in her underwear.

And, while she’s had a lot of support from fans and friends, she’s also had a lot of trolls comment on her body.

But despite the warnings from her followers, Nadia has told The Sun that she won’t stop posting the pictures.

Nadia admitted she still wouldn’t describe herself as someone who is body confident, but posting to Instagram helps improve her confidence.

She said: “It makes me step away from my own insecurities. In my seventies who knows how my insecurities will shift, but I will be doing the same thing, I just love it.”

Nadia added that she doesn’t interact with trolls, and immediately blocks them.

She continued: “I like to be challenged, but I’m not taking any kind of abuse.”

Nadia shared that she feels empowered by posting the photos, and it helps her face her fears of body dysmorphia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

Nadia praised by fans and celebs for her posts

While Nadia certainly faced trolls for her posts, fans and celebs alike have shared their support for the actress.

Nadia posted a video posing in black lingerie on Valentine’s Day and captioned the post: “Did you get JUST what you’ve always wanted for Valentine’s too?”

Fans and friends of Nadia flooded the comments with love for the Loose Women star.

Davina McCall wrote: “Nadia, you look hot even when you aren’t trying.”

Daisy May Cooper added: “I didn’t think it was possible to love you more than I already do.”

One fan wrote: “I just love you! You’re bloody brilliant! Thanks for being real! And you do look amazing!”

Another fan added: “I know you’re taking the mick but you look fabulous!”

A third fan said: “Nadia I just love the way you are, wish I could be you!”

