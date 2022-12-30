Nadia Sawalha strips to underwear as she reveals struggle post-Christmas

Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha has posted a hilariously relatable underwear video on her Instagram.

The 58-year-old presenter shared the post-Christmas struggle many of us are dealing with, as she tried to do her jeans up.

Nadia Sawalha shared the candid video on Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

Nadia Sawalha on Instagram

The video shows a clip of a model, pulling the jeans up easily up to her belly button, before fastening them with ease. She then slouches down on an armchair, looking comfortable and relaxed.

It then cuts to Nadia wearing a bra, who tries to pull her jeans together over her stomach, before dramatically throwing herself onto an armchair.

Nadia captioned the short clip: ‘Relate?” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

She added the hashtags: “#riotsnotdiets #cheeselover #twixmas.”

Her followers loved the video, rushing to the comments to share their views on her brutal honesty.

Friend Katie Piper replied: “All of us right now!”

A fan gushed: “Brilliant. Thank you Nadia for representing us normal girls. Happy New Year to you all.

Looking forward to more in 2023.”

“I daren’t even attempt to put my jeans on now!” a second shared. “People that wear jeans in between Crimbo and New Year are bonkers (and don’t inhale Quality Street and wine throughout the day, unlike me #whatitschristmas).”

Another responded: “The struggle is very real. I blame the jeans. Too rigid after being washed!!”

“Honestly, you make my life happier!” someone else exclaimed. “These are brilliant, thank you for the sheer giggles! More of you in the world of social media!”

Nadia recently shared her ADHD diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Nadia recently honestly admitted she felt “ashamed” about things she had said regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Speaking on Loose Women in the wake of the couple’s Netflix show, she said: “I don’t think it should be called a ‘documentary’, I think it’s ‘our story’.

Thank you Nadia for representing us normal girls.

“And I have softened on some of the things I’ve felt and I’ve been more… what’s the word? Not suspicious, that’s not the right word.

“It’s mixed. I have mixed feelings. But I definitely feel ashamed at some of the things I thought and felt.

“I found it very upsetting when Meghan was talking about showing the baby very young, how low she was, her mental health, her suicidal feelings.”

