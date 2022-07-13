Nadia Sawalha has shared an Instagram photo of herself naked in a pool and fans are stunned.

The photo posted on Instagram pictured the Loose Women panellist floating on her back in the pool wearing nothing but her hands over her breasts.

Nadia captioned the post: “Take me back to Greece 2019! Plump woman skinny dipping! Anyone else want to rip all their clothes off?

“If you could click your fingers what holiday would you go back to?”

In the caption she tagged her husband, Mark Adderley, asking if he fancied coming for a swim with her followed by five hashtags which included: “#toohot” and “#skinnydipping”.

Nadia’s followers showed their love for her body positive Instagram post.

One user said: “Plump is the greatest word in the English language,” followed by a red heart.

Fans admire Nadia's honest photos about her body

Another fan commented: “I’d love to rip my clothes off but I don’t like what’s underneath. But, how liberating it must be to dive into a pool with no clothes on.

“So much respect to you Nads. Amazing lady.”

A third Instagram user said: “Absolutely love this! You are so beautiful & inspirational. I love how you live life.

“Be proud of what you’ve got, enjoy it & live life!”

Nadia's naked pool photo was from her Greek holiday in 2019

Loose Women body positivity

Nadia uses her position on Loose Women to promote body positivity and body acceptance.

Her posts on Instagram mirror this theme showing fans her body in its natural form and advocating the need for everyone to love and feel comfortable in their own skin.

On Instagram she is regularly seen impersonating videos as “expectations vs reality” on the female body and her followers love and admire her content.

Nadia shocked fans with her naked pool photo

Nadia is one of the original panellists on Loose Women from its start in 1999 to 2002.

She then rejoined the show in 2013.

