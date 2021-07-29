Nadia Sawalha has hit back on Instagram at the fierce criticism she received from fans early this week for mimicking Love Islander Chloe Burrows’ accent.

The Loose Women star ,56, posted a video of herself wearing a booby yellow bikini and love heart-shaped sunglasses and mimicked the moment Chloe questioned her new crush Dale’s choice of necklaces.

And, her fans found it hilarious.

Nadia defended her impressions of Love Island star Chloe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nadia wrote: “I’m a disgrace. I should be ashamed of myself. What the hell is the matter with me?

“When will I grow up? What the hell is actually wrong with me. I can’t hide it. I’m enjoying @loveisland. I love watching @misschloeburrows; love her.

“Sorry, sorry folks, sorry, @margotrobbie, sorry, Mum and Dad. Sorry to my feminist self. I’m a bad, bad person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

How did Nadia Sawalha’s Instagram followers react?

TV presenter Jodie Gibson left a stream of crying emojis, as did her fellow panellist Jane Moore.

One follower said: “Yep, crying with laughter. Sunnies, water bottles, talking utter rubbish, that’s Love Island. You crack me up, Nadia.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Makes me laugh how you have her down to a tee.”

Although, not all Nadia’s followers were happy with her impression.

One wrote: “People are people. We are all different. They do their thing, and you do yours. Do they slate you? You must be very insecure to mock them.

But Nadia was quick to hit back, saying: “It’s an affectionate impression for godsake.”

Nadia did an impression of Chloe on Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Why did Nadia Sawalha receive criticism?

On Monday’s Loose Women (July 26), the panel discussed the previous night’s Love Island episode.

Nadia took the opportunity to mimic the 25-year-old Islander following a clip of Chloe friend-zoning Hugo on the ITV2 dating series.

She began to mumble her words before finishing on: “We’re just going to be friends and not romantic.”

However, the show’s viewers were not impressed.

Nadia mimics Love Islander Chloe Burrows on ITV’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

How did the Loose Women viewers react?

The impression riled viewers at home.

One Twitter user raged: “She’s a hypocrite.”

In addition, another said: “You can talk, Nadia, you never finish your words don’t know what you are saying half the time.”

Do you think Nadia should stop mimicking Chloe? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.