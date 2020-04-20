Nadia Sawalha dares fans to copy her X-rated social media challenge she poses completely naked

Presenter and Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha shocked her fans on Instagram by copying celebrity A-lister Halle Berry and posing almost completely naked.

The daytime TV host, 55, appeared to be trying to spark a new social media challenge with her latest post.

In a picture uploaded earlier today (Monday, April 20), Nadia stands wearing nothing but red heels and an odd belt-and-pillow combination.

The 'pillow challenge'

She wrote in the caption of the post, which includes a snap of actress Halle Berry wearing something similar: "Thank god for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture, my inner supermodel, my inner fashion diva.

"Good god I feel beautiful!! Eat your heart out, A-listers I'm coming through! Pillow available from... Morrisons, Primark, Asda and Croydon market..."

Nadia Sawalha stripped off on Instagram and dared followers to do the same (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Nadia then dared her followers to try it out for themselves. She concluded dramatically in all caps: "WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?"

In the comments, her shocked followers were in hysterics, as one said: "You kill me, Nadia, lol."

Another wrote: "You made me laugh out loud, love it."

Good god I feel beautiful!

A third commented: "Brilliant, there's the next cover of Vogue right there. Keep up the hilarious shenanigans."

"OMG you keep me laughing," said a fourth.

As she posed in front of a big French window, someone else said: "I hope there's no-one on the other side of the window!"

Another echoed that, writing: "Nadia, can any of your neighbours see into your back windows? They will be thrilled if they can."

Not her first time

It's not the first time Nadia has stripped off for social media, in the spirit of showing off her sense of humour and body confidence.

Last year, the Loose Women star ditched her swimming costume to go skinny-dipping on holiday.

Nadia shared two photos to Instagram showing herself naked in a pool as she covered her breasts with her hands.

She told fans this was a "whole next level in body confidence" for her and admitted her husband, Mark Adderley, was shocked at her splashing around in her birthday suit.

