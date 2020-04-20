The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 20th April 2020
Nadia Sawalha dares fans to copy her X-rated social media challenge she poses completely naked

Bringing out her 'inner supermodel'

By Richard Bell
Presenter and Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha shocked her fans on Instagram by copying celebrity A-lister Halle Berry and posing almost completely naked.

The daytime TV host, 55, appeared to be trying to spark a new social media challenge with her latest post.

In a picture uploaded earlier today (Monday, April 20), Nadia stands wearing nothing but red heels and an odd belt-and-pillow combination.

The 'pillow challenge'

Read more: Nadia Sawalha appeals for help in finding 'missing teen' during coronavirus lockdown

She wrote in the caption of the post, which includes a snap of actress Halle Berry wearing something similar: "Thank god for @halleberry inspiring me to find my inner couture, my inner supermodel, my inner fashion diva.

"Good god I feel beautiful!! Eat your heart out, A-listers I'm coming through! Pillow available from... Morrisons, Primark, Asda and Croydon market..."

Nadia Sawalha stripped off on Instagram and dared followers to do the same (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

Nadia then dared her followers to try it out for themselves. She concluded dramatically in all caps: "WOULD YOU DARE TO TAKE THE PILLOW CHALLENGE?"

In the comments, her shocked followers were in hysterics, as one said: "You kill me, Nadia, lol."

Another wrote: "You made me laugh out loud, love it."

Good god I feel beautiful!

A third commented: "Brilliant, there's the next cover of Vogue right there. Keep up the hilarious shenanigans."

"OMG you keep me laughing," said a fourth.

As she posed in front of a big French window, someone else said: "I hope there's no-one on the other side of the window!"

Another echoed that, writing: "Nadia, can any of your neighbours see into your back windows? They will be thrilled if they can."

Not her first time

It's not the first time Nadia has stripped off for social media, in the spirit of showing off her sense of humour and body confidence.

Whole next level in body confidence for me !!! I can’t believe it but I only swam flaming naked in the flaming pool today !!! This has never happened !!! #liberating Poor @mark_adderley ‘s eyes nearly popped out of his head !! He literally squeaked ‘your naked ‘ 😂😂😂 and then took these snaps ! God it felt good to swim totally free !! I’m not going to lie I would love to say I leapt out and pranced around the pool but in truth I nearly drowned trying to get my bikini back on IN the pool!! Not quite ready to haul myself up the steps in my birthday suit !!! Maybe next year eh girls !! God why oh why are us Brits so hung up about nudity ?! It’s been the bane of my life ! How are you with nudity ? Would you rather die than go naked ? So you love skinny dipping ? Would you love to but feel too insecure ? Tell me all !!!! #skinnydipping #nudity #bodyconfidence #insecure #selfesteem #greece #kefalonia @jamesvillas @mark_adderley #liberating

Read more: Nadia Sawalha annoyed after kids accuse her of making 'racist' remark while watching Love Island

Last year, the Loose Women star ditched her swimming costume to go skinny-dipping on holiday.

Nadia shared two photos to Instagram showing herself naked in a pool as she covered her breasts with her hands.

She told fans this was a "whole next level in body confidence" for her and admitted her husband, Mark Adderley, was shocked at her splashing around in her birthday suit.

