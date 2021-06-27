Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley have mocked Matt Hancock following reports of his affair.

The Loose Women star, 56, shared a steamy smooch with her hubby in an Instagram photo as they recreated Hancock and his aide Gina Coladangelo’s kiss.

Hancock, who has been married to his wife Martha for 15 years, and Coladangelo were caught on CCTV sharing a kiss in his office.

In Mark and Nadia’s picture, he touches her bum as they lock lips.

Nadia Sawalha and husband mock Matt Hancock

Mark wrote alongside the photo: “I’ve learned a LOT from Matt Hancock …

“Especially how to get a good handle in a clinch … #clinch #matthancock.”

Nadia also shared the photo to her Instagram Story and wrote: “My fella @mark_adderley inspired by a certain ex health minister!”

The couple’s fans were in hysterics over the image.

Nadia and Mark mocked Matt Hancock (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person commented: “You two are hilarious I want my marriage/relationship to be like that.”

Another wrote: “Love your sense of humour guys I laughed out loud!”

A third said: “You go Mark!!! You can watch the footage to get some more tips!!”

Meanwhile, it comes after Nadia lashed out at Hancock in a video on her Instagram page.

She said: “Right I’ve had to come out to the car because I’m so angry…

“…and I don’t want my kids hearing just how angry I am.

Matt Hancock resigned as Health Secretary in the wake of the kissing scandal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Nadia say?

“I am sure we will still be expected to stick to all the rules and make our teenagers stick to all the rules, and our kids stick to all the rules, while these [expletive] continually break them.

“I don’t give a damn if anyone out of the government breaks a rule, it’s none of my business, I don’t care.

“But when the guy who stood on that podium week after week – with his family values face, and with his doing the right thing and pull together message – is groping someone who he has given a contract to in his ministerial office…

“…and the prime minister yet again comes out and says I accept his apology and the case is now closed.

“Who the hell does Boris Johnson think he is to think that we are going to accept that the case is closed.

“We had it with Dominic Cummings and it was too much, way too much, but to do it again.

“Boris 100% believes that he and his cabinet can do whatever the [expletive] they like as long as he comes out at the end of it and says ‘this is now closed.'”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Hancock announced he had quit as Health Secretary.

Hancock and Coladangelo caught kissing in his office (Credit: Photo by Tom Bowles/Shutterstock)

What did Matt Hancock say in his resignation letter?

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said: “I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance…

“…and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this.

“I also need be with my children at this time.

“We owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance.”

In addition, he concluded the letter saying: “It has been the honour of my life to serve in your Cabinet as Secretary of State.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”

