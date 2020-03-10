The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 10th March 2020
I’m A Celeb’s Myles Stephenson reveals dramatic weight loss after three weeks in hospital

He had a snowboarding accident last month

By Rebecca Carter
Former I'm A Celebrity star Myles Stephenson has revealed his dramatic weight loss after three weeks in hospital.

The Rak-Su singer was hospitalised in Andorra last month after suffering concussion, two broken ribs and a punctured spleen after a snowboarding accident.

At the time, Myles said he also suffered from "internal bleeding" as he recovered in intensive care.

Myles said he's now "80 kg of bone" (Credit: Instagram/@mylesraksu)

Now, three weeks on, Myles has said he's leaving hospital and he's now "80 kg of bone".

He shared a topless photo of his slimmed-down bod to his Instagram Stories.

Long recovery ahead but thank God!

On Monday, Myles shared a photo of himself in his hotel room after three weeks in hospital.

He said on Instagram: "WERE COMING HOME TOMORROW!

"Back in hotel now! Long recovery ahead but thank God! Thank you to this man for saving my life. Super Mario became a friend of mine over through this ordeal!

"What a super human he is & everyone else that fixed me! Forever in your debt."

Last month, Myles thanked doctors, nurses and his family for "treating me like a prince" in a post shared to his Instagram Stories.

The message read: "Life is so precious people! Cherish every single piece of it!

"A few days ago I had a bad boarding accident. I have concussion, two broken ribs and a punctured spleen which resulted in internal bleeding!

"I have seen progression in good health and thank God I am doing okay! Thank you to the nurses, doctors and especially my family for treating my like a prince! I love you all."

Myles later shared videos from his hospital bed to thanks fans for the messages of support.

He said: "Look a bit worse for wear don't I? Thank you for all your messages and my mum and the rest of my family are getting me through this.

"I'm just chilling in ICU [intensive care unit], it's like a five star ICU. I'm just counting my blessings day in day out.

"Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace."

A few days ago, Myles shared a picture from his hospital bed alongside the caption: "19 days later we still here! Home soon though."

