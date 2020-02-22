Myles Stephenson 'suffers setback' as his mum updates fans following snowboarding accident

The mum of Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson has updated fans on his condition after he was hospitalised earlier this week following a snowboarding accident.

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant revealed he suffered a concussion, two broken ribs and punctured his spleen due to the nasty incident which has seen him "chilling" in intensive care in Andorra.

However, it seems X Factor winner Myles' recovery has endured 'a bit of a setback' which has required blood to be drained from his lungs.

His mum, Vicky, is believed to have rushed to his hospital bedside following the reported smash at ski resort El Pas de la Casa.

Myles has taken a few nasty knocks (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Stacey Solomon hits back at mum-shaming trolls slamming her for 'cuddling Rex too much'

Using his Instagram account, she updated fans to let them know Myles had an accumulation of blood within his pleural cavity.

Symptoms of the condition can include chest pain and difficulties with breathing.

Myles has a bit of a setback today.

Vicky wrote in his Insta Stories: "Myles has a bit of a setback today. He has a hemothorax and needed a chest drain.

"He is still thinking of you all and still getting grumpy with his mummy."

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals she 'wanted to take her own life following This Morning interview'

Myles previously thanked medics for looking after him "like a prince".

A social media post read: "Life is so precious, people! Cherish every single piece of it!

"A few days ago I had a bad boarding accident. I have concussion, two broken ribs and a punctured spleen which resulted in internal bleeding!

"I have seen progression in good health and thank God I am doing okay! Thank you to the nurses, doctors and especially my family for treating my like a prince! I love you all."

In a separate post, Myles kept his spirits up as he noted he had learned some important 'lessons' from his ordeal.

He said: "Lessons learned from this accident is! Mum is always right and never try [to] fight that! Lol.

"That my brothers love me. Step dad's still a [expletive]."

On Twitter, Myles told his followers he's "on the mend slowly but surely".

And when thanking fans for their messages of support, Myles joked he was not looking his best.

He said: "Look a bit worse for wear, don't I? Thank you for all your messages and my mum and the rest of my family are getting me through this.

"I'm just chilling in ICU [intensive care unit], it's like a five star ICU. I'm just counting my blessings day in day out.

"Always tell your loved ones you love them. Peace."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.